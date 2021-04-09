EPL: Fulham stunned by late Traore winner

Adama Traore struck a stoppage-time winner for Wolves as Fulham’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League suffered another significant blow.

Traore settled the game with a fierce angled drive with little time left, reports the BBC.

Earlier, Wolves had been denied a goal when the video assistant referee ruled that Daniel Podence’s arm was fractionally offside before he crossed for Willian Jose to head in.

Fulham stay 18th, a place and three points behind Newcastle.

However, Scott Parker’s side have also now played two games more than their nearest relegation rival and with just six games left to play have little room for further error.

The players wore black armbands and there was a minute’s silence before the game for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on Friday.

RESULT

Fulham 0 – 1 Wolves

Like this: Like Loading...