Sports

EPL: Fulham take point from champions Liverpool, Palace deny Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Saints hammer Sheffield United 3-0

Liverpool missed out on the chance to go top of the Premier League and were somewhat fortunate to come away with a draw from a game in which they were second best for large periods to an impressive Fulham.
Mohamed Salah earned them their point, firing a low penalty under home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after Aboubakar Kamara leapt in the wall and blocked a Georginio Wijnaldum free-kick with his arm.
Bobby Decordova-Reid had given Fulham the lead during a first half that the home side dominated and would have scored more but for returning Reds goalkeeper Alisson.
At Selhurst Park Jeffrey Schlupp scored a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory before their top-of-the-table game at Liverpool on Wednesday.
Harry Kane put Spurs on course for a sixth win in seven league games with a shot from 30 yards which Vicente Guaita should have saved, reports the BBC.
Spaniard Guaita had kept Spurs at bay with three excellent saves to deny Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Kane before being caught out by the England captain’s long-range swerving attempt.
But Palace, who hit the post through Eberechi Eze, deservedly equalised when Schlupp bundled in the equaliser after Lloris spilled Eze’s free-kick.
Earlier, Southampton moved into the Premier League’s top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
Che Adams pounced in the box to poke in the opener, Stuart Armstrong scored a deflected second, and Nathan Redmond came off the bench to add a delightful third.
Saints climb as high as third, at least until Leicester play later on Sunday, and are two points behind leaders Tottenham, with second-placed Liverpool also still to play.
The season is only 12 games old, but Sheffield United’s situation is looking increasingly dire. They still have just one point and will be at least six points from safety regardless of Sunday’s other results.
No team in the Premier League era has had so few points at this stage of the season and gone on to avoid relegation.
RESULTS
Fulham 1 – 1 Liverpool
Southampton 3 – 0 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Spurs

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Man Utd last-16 hopes in peril with PSG loss, Giroud hits four for Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United missed the chance to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare as they lost to last year’s runners-up Paris St-Germain at Old Trafford. Neymar lashed home on the half-volley, after a Kylian Mbappe shot was blocked, to give the visitors the lead before United midfielder Fred was […]
Sports

LMC certifies Lagos, Uyo, Aba, 10 other stadium for 2020/21 NPFL season games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Lists 11 others for upgrade/repairs   Ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season and as part of the broader club licensing regime, 13 stadiums across the country have been certified by the League Management Company (LMC) to have met minimum requirements to host games. Another 11 were recommended for varying degrees of […]
Sports

Willian confirms Chelsea exit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Brazil winger Willian has confirmed he has left Chelsea after seven years at the club. Willian, 32, missed Chelsea’s Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Saturday with an ankle injury and is now out of contract. BBC Sport reported last week that Arsenal were closing in on a deal for the midfielder.   “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: