EPL: Fulham win as Liverpool lose sixth straight home game

*Strugglers West Brom, Newcastle share goalless draw

Liverpool’s incredible slide continued with a sixth successive Premier League home defeat as Fulham secured a crucial win to give their survival hopes a huge boost.

Mario Lemina’s goal on the stroke of half-time, after the Gabon midfielder had dispossessed Mohamed Salah, gave the visitors a deserved win and saw them draw level on 26 points with 17th-placed Brighton.

It was Fulham’s first win at Anfield since 2012, while champions Liverpool are now struggling to finish in the top four after another uninspired performance at home.

The Reds, who won the title last season by 18 points, had gone 68 home league matches unbeaten before their current run started with a loss to Burnley in January.

Since then they have also lost on home soil to Brighton, Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea and now Fulham.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made seven changes following the defeat to Chelsea in attempt to freshen things up, but Fulham were the better side and carved out four chances in the opening half an hour alone.

Ademola Lookman, who was given the freedom of Anfield, twice got behind the Reds defence but could not finish while Josh Maja was denied by a brave save by Alisson.

The winner came after Liverpool thought they had cleared a free-kick but Salah was caught on the ball by Lemina who produced an arrowed finish, his first goal since joining on loan from Southampton.

Diogo Jota, making his first start since November 28, was denied an equaliser by an acrobatic save from Alphonse Areola early in the second half before substitute Sadio Mane hit the post with a looping header.

But Liverpool were poor and have now failed to win their last eight home games.

Earlier, West Brom and Newcastle battled to a goalless draw at the Hawthorns that will do little to ease either side’s Premier League relegation fears.

The Magpies had the better opportunities in a game lacking attacking fluency, but West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was alert to deny Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock either side of half-time, reports the BBC.

Mbaye Diagne had the best chance for the Baggies when his header was tipped behind by Martin Dubravka, while Matt Phillips fired over when well placed early in the second half.

The draw means West Brom stay 19th and are now eight points from safety. Newcastle move above Brighton into 16th, four points clear of the bottom three.

RESULT

West Brom 0 – 0 Newcastle

Liverpool 0 – 1 Fulham

