EPL: Fulham win at Leeds, Saints hold Arsenal; Villa, Leicester hit four

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch faces an uncertain future after Fulham came from behind to claim a win at Elland Road that leaves the Whites in in the Premier League bottom three and without a win in eight games.

Second-half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian sealed the game for the Cottagers – the former steering a header before the latter scored from close range to provoke mutiny among the home crowd, reports the BBC.

The last 10 minutes were played out to the sound of chants against Marsch and the club’s board with the final whistle greeted by boos from around the ground.

Looking to boost their lowly league position and the standing of their beleaguered boss, the home side had led through Rodrigo’s header in the 20th minute, raising the prospect of a first win since August.

But familiar defensive failings again undid them as they allowed Aleksandar Mitrovic an unchallenged close-range header from a corner just six minutes later.

In what is becoming a familiar story, the Whites looked huffed and puffed in attack but looked vulnerable all afternoon.

It took a superb goal-line block from Marc Roca to stop Harrison Reed scoring the opener and a fine save from Illan Meslier to stop Andreas Pereira making it 2-1 before the break.

At St. Mary’s Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season as Stuart Armstrong’s second-half equaliser earned Southampton a hard-earned point.

Armstrong finished off a flowing team move involving Adam Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi to stretch Saints’ unbeaten league run to three matches.

Granit Xhaka had given the Gunners an early lead with his second goal in as many games, firing into the roof of the net from Ben White’s low delivery.

The effervescent Gabriel Martinelli had a shot deflected wide and Gabriel Jesus was denied by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the visitors threatened to double their advantage before the interval.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team improved in the second half but needed a superb last-ditch challenge from Elyounoussi to deny Jesus, who had broken clear of the Southampton defence.

Martin Odegaard thought he had put Arsenal back ahead not long after Armstrong’s equaliser, but the Norwegian’s effort was disallowed after the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta’s team two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while Saints stay in 15th – three points clear of the relegation zone.

And Aston Villa made the perfect start to life after Steven Gerrard as they beat Brentford at a buoyant Villa Park to record only their third win of the season.

Ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard was sacked on Thursday following a heavy defeat at Fulham, with first team coach Aaron Danks taking charge of Sunday’s game.

And Danks enjoyed an incredible debut in the dugout as Villa found themselves 3-0 up inside 15 minutes.

Leon Bailey got the ball rolling when he swept in from Douglas Luiz’s pass following a smart corner routine in the second minute.

Danny Ings made it 2-0 five minutes later when he stabbed in from Bailey’s cross before the striker got his second of the game in the 14th minute, converting a penalty after Tyrone Mings had been fouled.

Brentford rarely looked capable of providing a response, with their best chance of the first half an Ethan Pinnock goal-bound volley that was blocked by his team-mate, summing up the Bees’ fortunes.

Instead, the visitors were reliant on David Raya preventing Villa from adding further goals before half-time as he kept out efforts from Matty Cash and Luiz.

At Molineux, Ruthless Leicester picked up their first away Premier league win of the season as they beat Wolves to move off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Youri Tielemans put the Foxes ahead with a stunning 22-yard strike, which flew past Jose Sa and went in off the post.

Wolves had nine shots in the opening 17 minutes, but fell 2-0 behind when Harvey Barnes linked up with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and slotted past Sa.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, still searching for his first goal since joining Wolves on a free transfer in September, had numerous chances but could not beat visiting keeper Danny Ward, who tipped one shot over and saved a header. Costa also saw other attempts blocked or deflected away.

Daniel Podence was another to be denied by a brilliant Ward stop, while Ruben Neves fired a free-kick just wide at the start of the second half.

By the time Leicester scored their third – James Maddison again pressing his claim for a place in England’s World Cup squad with a lovely low strike from 18 yards out – Wolves had created, and missed, 20 opportunities.

That Maddison goal came from only Leicester’s third attempt of the match and they scored with their fourth too, Jamie Vardy scoring as they finally won away from home in the league after five successive defeats.

RESULTS

Aston Villa 4 – 0 Brentford

Leeds 2 – 3 Fulham

Southampton 1 – 1 Arsenal

Wolves 0 – 4 Leicester

