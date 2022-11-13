EPL: Garnacho injury-time winner as Man Utd beat Fulham

…as Ings double helps Villa beat Brighton

Manchester United snatched a dramatic 93rd-minute winner through substitute Alejandro Garnacho as they beat Fulham in a thrilling final Premier League match before the Qatar World Cup.

In a pulsating second half at Craven Cottage, Fulham looked to have earned a point before the 18-year-old Argentine raced through and arrowed a shot into the bottom corner past Bernd Leno, reports the BBC.

Fulham’s Dan James had earlier came off the bench to grab an equaliser from Tom Cairney’s low cross to give the hosts what looked to be a well-deserved point after David de Gea had made a number of fine saves.

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match for Denmark against Finland in June 2021, had put the visitors ahead in the first half, sliding in to finish at the back post from a low cross from Bruno Fernandes.

But Garnacho’s winner with practically the last kick of the match gave United the three points.

The Premier League now takes a six-week break because of the Qatar World Cup, which begins on 20 November, with no domestic top-flight matches until 26 December.

The win leaves United fifth, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on Antonio Conte’s side.

Fulham have either been promoted to or relegated from the Premier League in each of the previous five seasons, but are well placed to end that up-and-down run as they sit ninth, having already matched the five wins they gained in their previous top-flight campaign in 2020-21.

In the first game of the day, Danny Ings scored twice as Aston Villa8 beat Brighton for their first Premier League away win of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister put the hosts ahead after just 49 seconds when he took the ball from Douglas Luiz, following a heavy pass from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, and slotted in.

It was the fastest Brighton have ever scored in the Premier League.

But Ings levelled from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Lewis Dunk fouled John McGinn in the box.

Despite the game being relatively open, Villa were better in the final third and they continued to cause problems for Brighton.

Luiz made up for his earlier error when he played a part in his side’s 54th-minute winner. He challenged Mac Allister on the edge of the box before pushing the ball into the path of Ings who tucked away a calm finish at the near post.

Despite their bright start and having much of the possession in the game, Brighton did not do enough to trouble Villa keeper Martinez.

They drop to seventh place, while Villa go into the World Cup break sitting in 12th place, five points clear of the relegation spots.

RESULTS

Brighton 1 – 2 Aston Villa

Fulham 1 – 2 Man Utd

