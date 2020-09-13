EPL: Glory seekers eye Foxes, Spurs’ scalps

Match Day 1 action of the new Premier League session continues today with two mouth-watering ties – newly promoted West Brom hosting Leicester at The Hawthorns and Tottenham Hotspurs hosting Everton in the standout game of the weekend.

For millions of Baggies’ fans this afternoon’s clash with the 2016 Champions is a dream come true after their three season hiatus out of the top flight after being relegated in 2018 and they will be hoping for a decent start in order to ensure that they give themselves a good base to stay up this campaign.

Under former Everton defender, Slaven Bilić, who took charge last season, the Croatian was able to get them back up after they finished second behind Leeds United and will be hoping that his Premier League knowledge will serve him in ensuring they do not immediately drop back into the Championship.

However, he faces a formidable task in Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes which only failed to make the Champions League after a last day home defeat to Manchester United. Both managers will thus be hoping for an impressive outing on the first day of the new season.

However, the undoubted tie of the weekend is in north London where Jose Mourinho launches his first full season in charge of Tottenham Hotspur with a tricky game against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton. Mourinho was Mauricio Pochettino’s shock replacement last season when the popular Argentine was sacked after a string of poor results and will love nothing more than to begin with a win against a wily competitor in Ancelotti.

Both managers have been active in the transfer market keen to improve on their last season’s performances where Spurs qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth and Everton placed 12th. Match Day 1 action concludes tomorrow night with last season’s surprise packet, Sheffield United home to Wolves and Brighton hosting Chelsea.

Incidentally in keeping with the new COVID- 19 reality, all the matches will be played sans spectators

Like this: Like Loading...