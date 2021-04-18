EPL: Greenwood double as Man Utd beat Burnley

…as late Nketiah goal denies Fulham vital win

Mason Greenwood scored twice as Manchester United saw off Burnley to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to eight points.

The 19-year-old watched his thumping opener after the break cancelled out moments later when James Tarkowski rose above Harry Maguire to level.

But Greenwood scored his second with six minutes remaining with a fierce left-footed strike that deflected beyond goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the front post.

Edinson Cavani then tapped in from close range in stoppage time to wrap up the victory at Old Trafford.

The visitors’ direct attacking play had caused United problems of their own and they had the ball in the net after 14 seconds.

Chris Wood beat goalkeeper Dean Henderson to a floated delivery on the edge of the penalty area and headed into an empty net, only to be correctly flagged offside.

It means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now eight points behind leaders City in second place with six games to play, while Burnley remain 17th and six points above the relegation zone.

And in the first game of the day, Eddie Nketiah’s goal late in stoppage time for Arsenal delivered a major blow to Fulham’s already slim Premier League survival hopes.

Until his 97th-minute effort, Josh Maja’s second-half penalty had looked likely to give the Cottagers a hugely valuable three points in their battle against relegation, reports the BBC.

The on-loan Bordeaux forward converted from the spot after Mario Lemina was fouled by Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel.

It was Fulham’s only shot on target and put them on course for their first league away win against the Gunners in 29 attempts.

However, Scott Parker’s side buckled under some late Arsenal pressure, with Nketiah tapping-in after Dani Ceballos’ shot was initially saved by Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The result leaves Fulham six points from safety, but with the added disadvantage of having played two games more than both Brighton and Burnley – the sides directly above them.

In a game of few clear-cut chances Arsenal, who remain ninth, merited their point.

Mikel Arteta’s side had two first-half goals disallowed, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe both correctly deemed to be offside before Dani Ceballos and then Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the visitors’ net.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe and Saka also both went close to levelling the score before Nketiah’s late intervention.

RESULTS

Arsenal 1 – 1 Fulham

Man Utd 3 – 1 Burnley

