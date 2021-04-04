EPL: Greenwood seals comeback win for Man Utd against Brighton

*Saints fight back to beat Burnley, Newcastle hold Spurs

Manchester United came from behind to beat Brighton for the second time this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took a significant step towards confirming a place in next year’s Champions League.

Brighton looked set for the first Old Trafford victory in their history when former United striker Danny Welbeck reacted quickest after his initial header had been saved, nodding the visitors in front from close range.

However, not for the first time this season, United improved from a lethargic opening period to sweep to victory in the second.

Marcus Rashford levelled when he opened up his body and rolled an excellent shot into the corner from Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off.

Then, with eight minutes remaining, Mason Greenwood headed home his first Premier League goal at Old Trafford this season after Paul Pogba’s volley had bounced into the ground.

The result gives United an 11-point cushion in the battle for a top-four place, although West Ham and Everton could reduce that to eight if they both win their matches in hand.

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Scott Parker accused his players of not being “streetwise enough” as their relegation fears intensified after defeat at Aston Villa.

The Cottagers were on course to leapfrog Newcastle into 17th spot when Aleksandar Mitrovic pounced on an error by Tyrone Mings to fire the visitors ahead at Villa Park.

However, substitute Trezeguet scored twice as Villa hit three in the final 12 minutes to leave Fulham three points from a position of safety.

And Newcastle earned a vital point in their fight for Premier League survival thanks to a late equaliser against Tottenham from on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock at St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old reacted quickest, after Miguel Almiron’s effort was cleared off the line, to fire into the roof of the net and deny Spurs a place in the top four for the first time since 2 January.

In an entertaining game Newcastle took the lead when Joelinton slotted home a lovely threaded pass from Sean Longstaff after Spurs were guilty of overplaying at the back.

In the first game of the day, Southampton fought back from 2-0 down to beat Burnley and claim a crucial three points in the battle for Premier League survival.

The two sides came into the game level on 33 points and Burnley charged in front in a thrilling first half at a sunny St Mary’s Stadium, reports Reuters.

Chris Wood fired in an early penalty, awarded after the video assistant referee advised Andre Marriner to check the pitchside monitor, before knocking down Ben Mee’s long ball for Matej Vydra to volley in a fine second goal.

But Southampton, who welcomed back Danny Ings and Theo Walcott from injury, hit straight back with midfielder Stuart Armstrong sweeping in the ball after a neat flick by Ings.

The ex-Burnley striker coolly slotted in his 10th goal of the season to equalise just before half-time, scoring against his former club for the third successive game.

And although Burnley’s Nick Pope pulled off some fine saves after the break, Saints broke the England goalkeeper’s resistance as Nathan Redmond volleyed them in front.

The hosts then needed some goalkeeping heroics from former England keeper Fraser Forster, who twice denied Wood late on, before clinching just their second win in 13 Premier League games.

That lifted Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men up to 13th in the table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games left.

RESULT

Southampton 3 – 2 Burnley

Newcastle 2 – 2 Tottenham

Aston Villa 3 – 1 Fulham

Man Utd 2 – 1 Brighton

