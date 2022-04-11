Sports

EPL: Guardiola rues missed opportunity to quell Liverpool title hopes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said his side missed an opportunity to crush Liverpool’s Premier League title dreams in their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a fourth league title in five years, City twice led the exhilarating contest involving the two best sides the English top flight has to offer but had to settle for a point despite having several late chances to snatch all three.

This game was the first time relentless City had scored first and not gone on to win in the Premier League this season; they had won all 22 games when scoring first before Sunday.

“It was a fantastic game because both teams tried to win it,” Guardiola said. “I feel we have missed an opportunity. We have left them alive (in the title race).

“We performed incredibly well. We could not win but that is football. Every week we are here in the Premier League, we know what they (Liverpool) do every single day but we conceded few chances and created a lot against them. Just missing was the last action.

“I am going to see the game on my laptop tomorrow and I will pause and say ‘why did you not pass the ball there?’ But football is not like that. It is difficult in the final third in the box.”

The City boss singled out Kevin De Bruyne for special praise after the midfielder again got on the scoresheet at the Etihad, firing City into an early lead.

It was De Bruyne’s 11th Premier League goal this season – he has only netted more in one previous campaign (13 in 2019-20). In all competitions, the Belgian has scored in his last four matches for City, his longest run of consecutive scoring games for the club.

“He has been at this level many, many years,” Guardiola added. “That season when we got 100 points (2017-18) Kevin was incredible.

“The first part of this season he struggled with injuries; now he is strong and creates chances.

“But he is not just a player to make assists. Now he scores goals as well. He needed to do that to reach another level. And he is doing that.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Joshua drops retirement hints

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has hinted he is gradually drawing closer to the end of his boxing career. The 31-year-old currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles having won 24 of his 25 professional fights so far. He recently defended his titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev where he ended the bout […]
Sports

UFC: ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman suspended for six months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kamaru Usman has been handed a massive 180-day medical suspension after breaking his nose against Jorge Masvidal. The Nigerian Nightmare, 33, suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title last weekend. He will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while the nose heals. Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, will […]
Sports

Messi: Barcelona legend to stay at club

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona’s all-time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi says he is staying because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his release clause and he does not want to face “the club I love” in court. The Argentine, 33, sent a fax to Barca last Tuesday saying he wanted to exercise a clause in his contract which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica