EPL: Guardiola Throws Jibes At Arsenal

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table with two points clear of Man City, though the reigning champions retain two games in hand.
The expectation is Man City will win enough of their remaining games to clinch a third successive title, while Arsenal could end the season having spent a record number of days top without finishing in first.
“We see how relentless was and is Arsenal. Arsenal for seven years, no Champions League qualification, it’s the perspective, no? Maybe the mood is a bit down,” Guardiola said.
“After seven years, they won the most important title of the season for the club, to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Because financially, prestigious, new signings, many things, it’s the most important title today by far. And it’s already there.
“They lost the last game, ‘oh they are sad’, I’m pretty sure they have to be so happy because they make an incredible achievement.”
Man City have a bit of margin for error in pursuit of the title due to their two games in hand on Arsenal, while they also boast a superior goal difference.
They host struggling West Ham and Leeds this week before travelling to Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Guardiola’s men head to Everton prior to that second leg. Their last home game comes against Chelsea and they will end the Premier League season with trips to Brighton and Brentford.
Rivals Man Utd await Man City in the FA Cup final, and their season could conclude with them being crowed champions of Europe, with City having to play either of Milan or Inter after the Madrid clash next week.