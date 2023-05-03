EPL: Guardiola Throws Jibes At Arsenal

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table with two points clear of Man City, though the reigning champions retain two games in hand.

The expectation is Man City will win enough of their remaining games to clinch a third successive title, while Arsenal could end the season having spent a record number of days top without finishing in first.

“We see how relentless was and is Arsenal. Arsenal for seven years, no Champions League qualification, it’s the perspective, no? Maybe the mood is a bit down,” Guardiola said.

“After seven years, they won the most important title of the season for the club, to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Because financially, prestigious, new signings, many things, it’s the most important title today by far. And it’s already there.

“They lost the last game, ‘oh they are sad’, I’m pretty sure they have to be so happy because they make an incredible achievement.”