EPL: Haaland gives Man City late win, as Leeds fight back to beat Bournemouth

Substitute Erling Haaland scored an injury-time winner from the penalty spot to give 10-man Manchester City victory over Fulham and send the defending champions top of the table.

The importance of his 95th-minute strike was underlined moments later when Haaland was embraced by his manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle, and joined his team-mates on a lap of honour, reports the BBC.

What appeared as though it would be a frustrating and potentially costly afternoon in City’s pursuit of a third-successive title, instead ended with a memorable victory thanks to Haaland’s 18th league goal of his dazzling start to his career at Etihad Stadium.

All seemed to be going according to plan for Guardiola’s side early on, as they took the lead through Julian Alvarez’s powerful finish and pressed forward looking for more goals.

But the anticipated march to a seventh successive home win this season did not transpire. Instead the game took an unexpected turn just before the the half-hour mark when Joao Cancelo muscled Fulham forward Harry Wilson off the ball in the box.

Referee Darren England pointed to the spot and showed Cancelo the red card, to the disbelief of Guardiola and his players, before Andreas Pereira sent Ederson the wrong way from the spot.

That was Fulham’s first effort at goal and they rarely threatened afterwards either, even with the extra man, instead being content to sit deep and frustrate their hosts.

It initially appeared they would be successful, even when Haaland came off the bench in the second half after two games out injured.

At Elland Road, Leeds United fought back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a remarkable game played out in an electric atmosphere at Elland Road.

Leeds were looking to build on last week’s victory at Liverpool and they got off to the perfect start when Rodrigo scored from the penalty spot after Marcos Senesi brought down Crysencio Summerville after just 51 seconds.

But their dream start quickly turned sour as Bournemouth equalised from their first serious attack through Marcus Tavernier’s volley before Philip Billing lashed past Illan Meslier to give the Cherries the lead.

In a breathless encounter, Dominic Solanke made it 3-1 early in the second half with a delicious finish, only for Leeds, who were booed off the pitch by their own fans at half-time, to hit back with two goals in eight minutes.

Twenty-year-old substitute Sam Greenwood lifted spirits with a spectacular finish from 20 yards before captain Liam Cooper made it 3-3 with a powerful header from a corner.

The winner, in a game dripping with entertainment, came from Summerville, with the 21-year-old keeping his composure to beat Mark Travers following a great pass by substitute Wilfried Gnonto for his third goal in as many games.

And Ten-man Wolves slipped to defeat as Pascal Gross’ 83rd-minute winner completed Brighton’s comeback victory at Molineux to keep their hosts in the relegation zone.

On the day former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui was announced as their next manager, Wolves showed battling qualities as they played the second-half a man down following Nelson Semedo’s red card just before half-time.

Meanwhile, Forest scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a point against Brentford at the City Ground.

Morgan Gibbs-White opened the scoring with a delightful solo effort when he received the ball on the edge of the box, shrugged off a few defenders and got a shot away that was helped on its way by a heavy deflection.

RESULTS

• Leeds 4 – 3 Bournemouth

• Man City 2 – 1 Fulham

• Nottm Forest 2 – 2 Brentford

• Wolves 2 – 3 Brighton

 

