Sports

EPL: Haaland gives Man City late win

Substitute Erling Haaland scored an injury-time winner from the penalty spot to give 10-man Manchester City victory over Fulham and send the defending champions top of the table.

The importance of his 95thminute strike was underlined moments later when Haaland was embraced by his manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle, and joined his team-mates on a lap of honour, reports the BBC.

What appeared as though it would be a frustrating and potentially costly afternoon in City’s pursuit of a third-successive title, instead ended with a memorable victory thanks to Haaland’s 18th league goal of his dazzling start to his career at Etihad Stadium.

All seemed to be going according to plan for Guardiola’s side early on, as they took the lead through Julian Alvarez’s powerful finish and pressed forward looking for more goals.

At Elland Road, Leeds United fought back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a remarkable game played out in an electric atmosphere at Elland Road. And Ten-man Wolves slipped to defeat as Pascal Gross’ 83rd-minute winner completed Brighton’s comeback victory at Molineux to keep their hosts in the relegation zone.

On the day former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui was announced as their next manager, Wolves showed battling qualities as they played the second-half a man down following Nelson Semedo’s red card just before half-time.

Meanwhile, Forest scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a point against Brentford at the City Ground.

 

