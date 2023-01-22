EPL: Haaland hat-trick helps City close gap on Arsenal

…as Leeds play goalless with Brentford

Erling Haaland scored his fourth Manchester City hat-trick and took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions as relegation-threated Wolves were swept aside by Pep Guardiola’s men.

By his own incredibly high standards, Haaland had been going through a barren spell, reports the BBC.

But after ending a three-game drought against Tottenham on Thursday, the Norwegian demolished Wolves in a 12-minute spell either side of half-time.

Haaland initially rose to head home Kevin de Bruyne’s cross to put the hosts ahead at the break.

He then drove home a penalty after Ilkay Gundogan had been fouled by Wolves skipper Ruben Neves, before sweeping home his third after Jose Sa’s pass out of his six-yard box went straight to Riyad Mahrez.

Haaland has now scored 25 goals in City’s first 20 Premier League games. That would have been enough to earn him the Golden Boot in more than half of the 30 seasons since the English top flight was renamed in 1992.

He has also already scored as many Premier League hat-tricks as Mo Salah, and a third of Sergio Aguero’s record 12, which the Argentine achieved across his magnificent decade with City.

Only Alan Shearer has scored more Premier League hat-tricks in a single season, with five.

Haaland driving City on

When Guardiola came out with his extraordinary rant after the win over Tottenham, he spoke about the difficulty of maintaining drive and determination when you are so used to winning.

That is why Haaland is so important to this team.

The Norwegian’s last league title was three years ago in Austria. His last trophy was the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund.

If the idea of a fifth championship in six seasons fails to motivate some City players, Haaland is not among them, and his thirst for goals could be a telling factor as the second half of this season unfolds.

Guardiola saw no point in pushing the striker, and replaced him with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez after an hour.

More good news for City is that Jack Grealish also seems to be finding more consistency.

His teasing advances from the left are more reminiscent of his Aston Villa days and would have brought him a first-half goal had Sa not made one superb save and Nathan Collins not been in the right place at the right time to head another effort off the line.

Mahrez had an effort ruled out for offside, after which City cruised home and Haaland was able to take the acclaim of the home fans at the end.

And Leeds United’s winless run in the Premier League extended to six games as they were held to a frustrating draw by Brentford.

Jesse Marsch’s side had the better chances and forced Brentford goalkeeper David Raya into several good saves at Elland Road.

RESULTS

Leeds 0 – 0 Brentford

Man City 3 – 0 Wolves

