EPL: Haaland nets twice in Man City win over Leicester

Erling Haaland scored twice as Premier League champions Manchester City maintained their winning streak with a dominant victory over relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The hosts cut the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just three points, but Mikel Arteta’s men can re-establish their advantage when they face West Ham on Sunday, reports the BBC.

It was a thoroughly comfortable day for Pep Guardiola’s men, who scored twice in the first 13 minutes through John Stones’ thumping effort and Haaland’s penalty.

The 22-year-old Norwegian goal machine added his second with a delightfully dinked finish 12 minutes later but could not net anymore after being substituted at half-time.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a superb flying stop to deny Riyad Mahrez’s curling strike, the closest they came to a fourth in the second half.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith suffered a nightmare start in his first game in charge of Leicester, although Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a 75th minute consolation against his old club.

The Foxes remain deep in trouble at the wrong end of the table, sitting in 19th position and two points off safety.

RESULT

• Man City 3 – 1 Leicester