EPL: Haaland penalty earns Man City win at Palace

Manchester City maintained the pressure on leaders Arsenal as the Premier League champions reduced the gap at the top to two points with a hard-fought victory over struggling Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola’s side had to remain patient at Selhurst Park, but were eventually able to take their opportunity to edge closer to the Gunners, who visit London rivals Fulham on Sunday (14:00 GMT), reports the BBC.

Erling Haaland settled the match from the penalty spot for his 28th goal of the campaign, stroking his 78th-minute spot-kick into the bottom corner after Michael Olise’s late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

The visitors had been unable to capitalise on a purposeful start, which saw Rodri’s first-time effort force Vicente Guaita into action and Jack Grealish pull a low shot wide after he darted into the penalty area.

Haaland, who scored his first Premier League hat-trick in the reverse fixture in August, went closest in the first half, but the league’s top scorer remarkably failed to hit the target following Nathan Ake’s pass into the six-yard box.

A previously shot-shy Palace pushed for a late equaliser against a retreating City, but it was to no avail as the hosts went on a record third successive league game without managing a shot on target.

The defeat extends Palace’s concerning Premier League winless run to 10 matches – the longest in the division – and leaves Patrick Vieira’s side just four points above the relegation places.

RESULT

• Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Man City

 

Sports

Welfare of athletes still my priority, says Sports Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has reiterated that the welfare of athletes has remained a priority for him since assuming office in 2019. In a chat with pressmen during an interactive session in Abuja, Dare said, “Before I assumed office, I knew that the welfare of athletes will always be […]
Sports

Anti-doping: Ministry’s strict measures, increased testings earn Nigeria AIU commendation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The insistence of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on strict anti-doping measures and the increase in the number of testings by the National Anti-Doping Agency has earned Nigeria the commendation of the Athletics Integrity Unit. The AIU is the special unit created by the international athletics body, World Athletics to oversee all […]
Sports

Games won’t be canceled, insists Head of Tokyo Olympics 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was again forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months and not be canceled despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan. Organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto was asked at a news conference if there were any conditions under which […]

