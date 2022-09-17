Sports

EPL: Haaland scores again as Man City beat 10-man Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring run as Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win against 10-man Wolves at Molineux.

The hosts had only touched the ball once before Jack Grealish put City in front after just 55 seconds, reports the BBC.

Haaland scored for the seventh consecutive game and took his tally to 14 in the past nine when he doubled the visitors’ advantage with a long-range effort after 16 minutes.

A spirited Wolves continued to try and attack, even after Nathan Collins was sent off for a high first-half tackle on Grealish.

However, with Raul Jimenez missing through injury and new arrival Diego Costa not deemed fit enough for any involvement beyond meeting some fans before the game, they never looked likely to add to their paltry tally of three league goals.

By contrast, City have 23, with Phil Foden completing their victory by flicking home Kevin de Bruyne’s low cross midway through the second half.

RESULT

• Wolves 0 – 3 Man City

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to let him leave the club if they receive an appropriate offer for him this summer. The Portugal forward, 37, returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, reports the BBC. However, while he was United’s top scorer last season – and third in the Premier League – the overall campaign was […]
Sports

Benzema keen to play with Mbappe at Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Karim Benzema has said he would like to play alongside his France strike partner Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid one day and spoken of his joy at winning a trophy with his country after six years away from the team. Paris St Germain rejected a bid from Real for Mbappe for €160 million this […]
Sports

UEFA League: Man Utd last-16 hopes in peril with PSG loss, Giroud hits four for Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United missed the chance to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare as they lost to last year’s runners-up Paris St-Germain at Old Trafford. Neymar lashed home on the half-volley, after a Kylian Mbappe shot was blocked, to give the visitors the lead before United midfielder Fred was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica