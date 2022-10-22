EPL: Haaland scores twice as Man City see off Brighton, Toffees beat Palace

*Awoniyi’s strike stuns Liverpool helps Forest climb off bottom of table

Erling Haaland took his tally to 17 goals in 11 Premier League games as Manchester City held off a second-half fightback to beat Brighton.

Norway striker Haaland outmuscled defender Adam Webster to roll in the opener, then slammed in a penalty after the video assistant referee ruled Bernardo Silva had been fouled by Lewis Dunk, reports the BBC.

Brighton improved after the break and narrowed the gap when Leandro Trossard cracked in from long range.

The away side, who have not won any of their five matches since Roberto de Zerbi replaced Graham Potter as manager, threatened an equaliser through Alexis Mac Allister, Tariq Lamptey and Trossard.

But seconds after Trossard was denied by Ederson, City skipper Kevin de Bruyne sealed victory by bending a superb effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Champions City move to within a point of leaders Arsenal, who travel to Southampton on Sunday.

At Goodison Park, Everton ended a run of three successive defeats with an impressive victory over Crystal Palace.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes when he slotted into the far corner after a brilliant turn inside the box.

Anthony Gordon tapped in a rebound to make it 2-0 after the break – although it was initially ruled out for offside before being rightly overturned by VAR – and substitute Dwight McNeil added a third late on.

Frank Lampard’s hosts started strongly and had plenty of chances throughout, while Palace came close in the second half through Michael Olise.

Palace, who have come from behind in all three of their Premier League victories this season, never really got a strong foothold on the game despite improving slightly in the second half.

Everton were impressive, causing plenty of problems in attack and showing the type of ruthlessness Lampard has called for in recent weeks.

Victory moves the Blues up to 11th place, level on 13 points with Palace, who drop to 12th.

It was also another positive step for Lampard as he continues the rebuild following Everton’s near-relegation last season – avoided with a 3-2 victory over Palace in May.

And in the first game of the day, Nottingham Forest produced a superb performance to shock Liverpool and climb off the bottom of the Premier League at a boisterous City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without making a competitive appearance, hit the winner from close range after his initial attempt came back off a post.

Liverpool were a long way from their best – Virgil van Dijk wasted their best chance – and remain without an away league win this season.

Forest could have won by a more handsome margin, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort deflected over before substitute Brennan Johnson was denied by Liverpool keeper Alisson.

There were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch at the final whistle as Forest enjoyed their best day since returning to the top flight this season after a 23-year absence.

RESULTS

• Nottm Forest 1 – 0 Liverpool

Everton 3 – 0 Crystal Palace

• Man City 3 – 1 Brighton

