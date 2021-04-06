EPL: Hammers eye top-four finish after Wolves win

…as Batshuayi leveller denies Everton three points

West Ham captain Mark Noble says the Hammers have nothing to lose in the race to secure Champions League football after victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers moved them into the Premier League’s top four.

After racing into a three-goal lead during a brilliant opening 40 minutes, the Hammers held off a Wolves fightback to secure a win that moves them above Chelsea with eight games remaining.

The only negative for David Moyes’ side was the early withdrawal of Michail Antonio through injury, with the striker to be assessed in the coming days.

But the Hammers showed real character following his departure to secure the win, and Noble says the squad are determined to fight for a top-four finish.

“We said two or three weeks ago that when we get to single figures in games left we can have a right go, because we have nothing to lose and we can go for it,” he said.

“Let’s hope it’s a great [season]. We have eight games to go and we’re in fourth We’re mixing it with the top teams.”

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was in inspired form as the Hammers tore Wolves apart in the first half, scoring a fine solo goal and playing a part in the other two as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead.

After running from inside his own half for the opener, he produced a brilliant flick on the byline to find Arthur Masuaku, whose low cross was turned in first time by Pablo Fornals, before then leading a quick counter to tee up substitute Jarrod Bowen to drive in the third.

And Crystal Palace’s Michy Batshuayi scored a late equaliser to dent Everton’s Champions League qualification hopes.

The substitute latched on to Jeffrey Schlupp’s pass and placed the ball beyond Robin Olsen into the bottom corner after 86 minutes, reports the BBC.

Returning from injury, Everton’s James Rodriguez had given the Toffees a deserved lead with a superb right-footed strike in the 56th minute.

RESULT

Everton 1 – 1 Crystal Palace

Wolves 2 – 3 West Ham

