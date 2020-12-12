City Life

EPL: Honours even at Old Trafford, as late Newcastle strike sinks Baggies

Manchester City avoided a third straight derby defeat as they earned a goalless draw at Manchester United.

There were few chances in the first Manchester derby to be played during the lockdown, with United’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford in March coming just before UK restrictions come into force, reports the BBC.

City winger Riyad Mahrez had the best chance of the first half, shooting straight at David de Gea after being played in by Kevin de Bruyne.

Paul Pogba started for United and the hosts were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half for a Kyle Walker foul on Marcus Rashford, only for VAR to spot that the England striker had been offside in the build-up.

Gabriel Jesus then teed up De Bruyne as City upped the tempo heading into the closing stages but the Belgium midfielder’s low shot was blocked by Harry Maguire.

And tame efforts by United’s Bruno Fernandes and City’s Rodri were the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock at the death.

At Tyneside, Dwight Gayle scored the winner on his first appearance of the season as Newcastle returned from a coronavirus-enforced absence to heap more misery on struggling West Bromwich Albion.

Gayle, who was injured during pre-season, came off the bench to find the net with a superb header eight minutes from time at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies, playing for the first time in more than two weeks, were given the lead after just 20 seconds by Miguel Almiron.

West Brom’s improvement after half-time was rewarded by Darnell Furlong’s excellent equaliser.

But Gayle’s strike against the club where he once spent time on loan lifted Newcastle to 11th in the Premier League table, at least for the time being, while West Brom remain 19th.

And substitute Anwar El Ghazi converted a stoppage-time penalty as Aston Villa snatched victory in their West Midlands derby at Wolves.

Wolves had the better of their first home game since striker Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull, with Fabio Silva hitting a post midway through the second half.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez then denied Leander Dendoncker, before the visitors had midfielder Douglas Luiz sent off after picking up a second booking late on.

But Nelson Semedo brought down John McGinn in injury-time, handing El Ghazi the chance to sidefoot home his first goal since January from the spot.

There was still time for the hosts to have midfielder Joao Moutinho dismissed for a second yellow card as Villa clinched their second win in six games, climbing back above their local rivals to eighth in the table.

RESULTS

Wolves 0 – 1 Aston Villa

Newcastle 2 – 1 West Brom

Man Utd 0 – 0 Man City

