EPL: I don’t know how goal was disallowed – Arteta

…as Vardy ends Arsenal’s unbeaten home run, Saints shock Everton

*Wolves, Newcastle draw

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score a customary goal against Arsenal and send Leicester to within a point of the Premier League summit with a first win at the Gunners’ home since 1973.

Vardy, 33, had missed two games with a calf injury but was reintroduced after a largely sterile opening hour at Emirates Stadium and promptly ended a 262-minute goal drought in the league, reports the BBC.

The former England international headed home fellow substitute Cengiz Under’s smart pass to bring up a remarkable 11th Premier League goal against Arsenal. Only Wayne Rooney, with 12, has more.

Until Vardy’s arrival Leicester had barely threatened but they have now won their opening three away league games for the first time.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were disappointing and, despite dominating possession and having 12 shots on goal, never looked like seriously testing Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they slipped to a first home league defeat of 2020.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the decision to disallow an Alexandre Lacazette header for offside early in the first half.

“I’m really disappointed. We had it in our hands in the first half and I don’t know how the hell the goal was disallowed.

“They caught us with space at the back and in that moment we lost the game.”

And Jacob Murphy’s late free-kick rescued a point for Newcastle just minutes after Wolves had taken the lead at Molineux.

The Newcastle midfielder bent his low effort around the wall and just inside the post past goalkeeper Rui Patricio following Raul Jimenez’s opener.

The Mexican had fired home with 10 minutes to go of what had been a lacklustre encounter that Wolves had dominated for long stretches.

Both sides managed just one shot on target in the first half, and while the hosts seemed the likelier to take three points they had to settle for a point that takes them into seventh

Newcastle remain in 14th after the fourth consecutive 1-1 result between the two clubs.

Karl Darlow saved Daniel Podence’s shot in the sixth minute in what turned out to be Wolves’ best chance of the first half, while Allan Saint-Maximin’s effort pushed away by Patricio just before the break was Newcastle’s first attempt on target.

Blocks by Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez to deny Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto typified a dogged display by the away side in the second half, and they battled back strongly after Jimenez’s fine goal had seemed set to send them home empty-handed.

In the first game of the day, the last remaining unbeaten record of the Premier League season was ended as leaders Everton crashed to defeat against an impressive Southampton at St Mary’s.

James Ward-Prowse beat Jordan Pickford with a ferocious finish before Che Adams doubled the lead with the help of a deflection, Danny Ings involved in both goals.

Everton went into the game having taken 13 points from their first five games but missed injured captain Seamus Coleman.

Stand-in skipper Gylfi Sigurdsson struck the bar from 20 yards when the game was goalless, but the visitors struggled to seriously test keeper Alex McCarthy and finished the game with 10 men.

Full-back Lucas Digne was shown a straight red card after a nasty challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters, the second successive game in which Everton have had a player sent off after Richarlison’s dismissal in last week’s Merseyside derby.

RESULTS

Arsenal 0 – 1 Leicester

Southampton 2 – 0 Everton

Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle

