Sports

EPL: Iheanacho scores again as Leicester sees off West Brom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leicester opened up a four-point gap to fourth place in the Premier League with victory over relegation-bound West Brom at the King Power Stadium.
Three goals in 13 first-half minutes did the damage as striker Jamie Vardy scored one and assisted another, reports the BBC.
Vardy was teed up by Timothy Castagne for the opener, before he set up Kelechi Iheanacho after a driving run down the left for Leicester’s third.
Centre-back Jonny Evans had nodded in a deflected corner to make it 2-0.
In a game that had several goalscoring opportunities, Castagne and West Brom’s Matheus Pereira also hit the woodwork in the first half.
Victory means Leicester are now four points clear of Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot with six games remaining. The two sides meet in the league – as well as the FA Cup final – next month.
West Brom are on the brink of relegation as they remain nine points from safety and have a far inferior goal difference than 17th-placed Burnley.
RESULT
Leicester 3 – 0 West Brom

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern held by Bielefeld in six-goal thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich’s five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held by struggling Arminia Bielefeld. In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper, reports the BBC. Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer […]
Sports

NFF and CAF’s hasty decisions on football restart

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigerian football scene is currently enveloped by drama on various fronts. The Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company are yet to come out with an official position on whether to restart or cancel the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season. So far, stakeholders are divided even after 17 of the 20 clubs in […]
Sports

StarTimes to air Euro qualifiers friendlies, Nations League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football fans will watch all the actions of UEFA Nations League, European friendly and qualifying matches live and in HD on StarTimes football channels. With friendly games played on Wednesday, more matches will be aired on Thursday, four qualifying matches on Thursday while Nations League resumes on Saturday. Active subscribers can stream the matches and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica