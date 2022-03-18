Sports

EPL: ‘I’ll take it for the three points’ – Lampard breaks hand celebrating Everton winner

Everton boss Frank Lampard said he broke his hand celebrating his side’s stoppage-time victory over Newcastle – but admitted he would suffer one every week if it meant similar results.

Alex Iwobi’s winner came in the 99th minute after team-mate Allan was sent off on 83 minutes in a game delayed by a second-half protest, reports the BBC.

“I did it in celebration for the goal,” Lampard said as his side moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

“I just connected with something”

He added: “I didn’t punch anything, but I realised two minutes later my hand was shaking and aching. I will take it for the three points.”

The win was only Everton’s second in 13 matches, but came after a controversial sending off for Allan, which saw referee Craig Pawson overturn his decision after he initially awarded a yellow card.

Lampard said he was “frustrated” with the decision, especially after his team were denied a handball during a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City last month, which led to an apology from referee’s chief Mike Riley.

“We now lose Allan for three games, let’s hope the Referees’ Association can say we got that wrong [too],” said Lampard.

But he said was pleased by what he called “a night of togetherness and fight” at an emotional Goodison Park.

He also revealed that the win came after chairman Bill Kenwright delivered a “passionate” speech to the players at the training ground on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s my formations or cleverness that will keep us up. It’s part of the bigger picture, but it’s people and the players that will keep us up, and the fans when we get together.

“I thought the start of the game was a bit special. I know I’m new to this, an evening game at Goodison, but you could feel the crowd. Maybe they had a couple of pints of Guinness for St Patrick’s Day. Fair play, we need that. We need them behind us.

“If we get out of this it’s together, the fans and the players played their part.”

Of Kenwright’s visit, he added: “The chairman came to the training ground yesterday of his own accord, and delivered a talk to the lads for half an hour and that’s not normal.

“A lot of chairman are corporate, but our chairman grew up an Everton fan. He takes the stick, but he and [chief executive] Denise Barrett-Baxendale and [board member] Graeme Sharpe were there.

“I speak to the players all the time, and it’s not an easy audience, 25 young men, but the chairman showed his passion for the club. It was a big deal for me and us.”

 

