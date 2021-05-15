Sports

EPL: Impressive Leeds put four past Burnley

Leeds United continued their fine form at the end of their first season back in the Premier League with an impressive victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Mateusz Klich curled in from the edge of the penalty area shortly before half-time and Jack Harrison’s flicked finish from Ezgjan Alioski’s strike after 60 minutes all but sealed the three points.
Substitute Rodrigo scored twice in three second-half minutes to complete a fine away win, producing a delightful chip over Bailey Peacock-Farrell for his first before rounding the Clarets keeper for Leeds’ fourth, reports the BBC.
With their Premier League safety confirmed by victory over Fulham on Monday, Burnley made a confident start, but Leeds’ Patrick Bamford went closest in the opening 10 minutes as he forced Peacock-Farrell – in for the absent Nick Pope – into action.
Charlie Taylor produced an excellent sliding block to deny Raphinha as the visitors gained a foothold, and the Brazilian forward was unable to execute an instinctive over-head attempt before Klich’s opener.
Matej Vydra was thwarted by the outstretched leg of Illan Meslier as Burnley pushed for an equaliser, before a dominant end to the contest ensured Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain on course for a top-half finish.
RESULT
Burnley 0 – 4 Leeds United

