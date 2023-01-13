EPL: Improved Man United no surprise, says Man City boss Guardiola

…as Red Devils wait for Weghorst leaves Ten Hag short on strikers

Manchester United’s improvement this season is no surprise to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who says their local rivals are back fighting for the Premier League title.

Since and including their win over Liverpool on August 22, no team has won more points in the Premier League than United, who have won 11 of their 15 games in this time, although Arsenal have matched them in one fewer game. They have also won their last eight games in a row in all competitions.

Victory over City at Old Trafford on Saturday would see United move to within a point of the champions, who are looking to complete a league double over their rivals for the sixth time.

“The improvement is clear, not just results,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. “I have the feeling every time at Old Trafford or the Etihad it’s been a difficult game.

“It is always an attractive game, both teams want to try to play. A lot of quality players in both sides. Top class managers. Will be a good game.

“It’s Man United. With Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer, previous coach) they were close. What happens in the previous seasons, I don’t know. It’s normal United are there. Nobody said they would be, they are there because they have to be. It doesn’t surprise me. It’s why this competition is so difficult.”

With City still trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points, Guardiola is fully aware of the enormity of Saturday’s encounter for his side.

“Many games to play, of course, but it’s a big week we cannot deny it,” he added. “After the Southampton defeat (in midweek) I’m not worried about the titles, it’s how we recover who we are, game by game.

“This is what we have to do, important games in the season we were there.”

Guardiola also added England defender John Stones will not be fit enough to start at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is short on forward options for Saturday’s derby against Manchester City, with the expected loan signing of Dutch international Wout Weghorst not completed in time.

Weghorst is set to join until the end of the season after United reportedly agreed a deal with Besiktas to cut short his loan from Championship side Burnley.

Anthony Martial is also a doubt due to injury, which could force Ten Hag into moving the in-form Marcus Rashford into a more central role.

Rashford has scored in eight straight games at Old Trafford and has seven goals in six matches since the World Cup break.

But most of the England international’s goals have come when operating off the left rather than through the middle.

“I think we are close,” Ten Hag said when asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday about the deal for Weghorst. “But he wouldn’t be available for tomorrow.”

Weghorst, who scored just twice for Burnley in the Premier League last season, has been seen as an underwhelming replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo by many United fans.

But United have thrived since Ronaldo’s contract was terminated, with eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

The acid test will come against defending Premier League champions City, who hammered their local rivals 6-3 when the sides met earlier this season at the Etihad.

“It is not coming overnight, there has been a process in the last months where we develop, progress,” said Ten Hag. “We have to be brave, act with belief and play our game.

“We took the lesson (from the last meeting) and from that point on we make huge progress. We have to continue that process.”

Diogo Dalot is also missing for United due to an injury picked up in Tuesday’s League Cup quarterfinal win over Charlton and Donny van de Beek’s season is over due to a serious knee injury.

*Courtesy: Reuters & AFP

