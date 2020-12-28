Sports

EPL: In-form El Ghazi earns Aston Villa draw at Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on EPL: In-form El Ghazi earns Aston Villa draw at Chelsea

…as ‘Apoplectic’ half-time team talk sparks Palace in draw with Leicester

Anwar El Ghazi scored his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa came from behind to earn a point against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
Villa were trailing to an Olivier Giroud header when El Ghazi headed a second-half equaliser to enable Villa to stretch their unbeaten run to five games.
The visitors started brightly but found themselves behind when Giroud marked his return to the Chelsea starting line-up with a trademark finish from Ben Chilwell’s cross, reports the BBC.
Parity was restored five minutes after the interval, though, when the unmarked El Ghazi converted Matty Cash’s inviting delivery at the back post.
Both sides had chances to steal victory, with Villa coming closest when John McGinn smashed a fierce long-range effort off the crossbar.
The result lifts Villa to fifth in the table, a point outside the top four, while Chelsea move sixth.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said it took an “apoplectic” half-time team talk from assistant boss Ray Lewington to spark them into life in Monday’s draw with Leicester.
Coming after a 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool and a 3-0 loss to 10-man Aston Villa, Palace were second best throughout the first 45 minutes and only got to half-time goalless after Vicente Guaita saved Kelechi Iheanachi’s 19th-minute penalty.
“We were dumbfounded that we were as passive as we were,” Hodgson told Match of the Day.
“We were not at all happy with our first half. They were more aggressive than us and we were being pressured into mistakes.”
The hosts were much more combative after half-time, however, and took the lead when Wilfried Zaha finished superbly from Andros Townsend’s cross, only for Harvey Barnes’ second goal in as many games to rescue a point for the Foxes.
“It almost cost [Lewington] a heart attack to produce that energy,” Hodgson said in a separate interview with Amazon Prime. “That is what Crystal Palace want to be and we pressurised the ball so much better.
“We looked dangerous going forward but unfortunately we did not get the full three points because Barnes scored with a wonderful strike.”
Leicester, who made seven alterations to the team that drew with Manchester United on Saturday, registered 17 attempts but failed to test Guaita from open play until Barnes’ late goal.
The visitors’ only other effort on target was from Ayoze Perez, whose first-half free-kick was easily held by the Spanish goalkeeper.
The point lifts the visitors up to second in the Premier League table, while Palace move eight points clear of the bottom three.
RESULTS
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Leicester City
Chelsea 1 – 1 Aston Villa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldo crosses 100-goal mark for Portugal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 on Tuesday. It took his tally for his country to 101 international goals. Ronaldo netted the first just before half time in the UEFA Nations League fixture. The Juventus forward struck a fantastic free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and beyond goalkeeper Robin […]
Sports

Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972.   Some of his […]
Sports

Osimhen, my only rival in Super Eagles –James

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as ex-international, Iloenyosi, tips star for call up Molde FK of Norway, Leke James, has revealed that Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, remain his only rival in the Super Eagles. James said he was open to represent Nigeria at the international level and declared his readiness to fight for his place if gets an opportunity to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica