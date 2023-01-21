Sports

EPL: ‘Incredible’ Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Martin Odegaard is leading Arsenal’s unexpected charge towards the Premier League title as the Norway midfielder finally fulfils the potential he showed as a teenage wonderkid.

When table-toppers Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday, Odegaard will be centre stage in the kind of glamour fixture that was supposed to be his birthright.

Hailed as the most gifted teenager of his generation, Odegaard made his senior debut for Stromsgodset in 2014 at the age of 15 and became Norway’s youngest-ever player later that year.

He chose Spanish giants Real Madrid from a host of suitors in 2015 and became the youngest player in the club’s history, aged 16 years and 157 days.

But he struggled to live up to the hype in the unforgiving Madrid glare and was sent out on loan a number of times.

Those spells in relative obscurity at Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad suggested Odegaard might not fulfil his early promise but he was thrust back into the spotlight when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta took him on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Even then, Real’s decision to sell him to the Gunners for about £30 million ($37 million) in 2021 was interpreted as evidence he would not make the grade at the highest level.

But with his career in need of a major reset, Odegaard has seized his chance in the Premier League.

Handed the Arsenal captaincy by Arteta before this season, Odegaard has rewarded his manager’s faith, emerging as one of the central figures in their surge to the top of the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has already scored eight goals and provided five assists in 17 league games this season.

To put Odegaard’s breakthrough campaign into perspective, he finished last season with seven goals and four assists in the league.

‘TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS’

Odegaard, who won the Premier League’s player of the month award for November and December, impressed Arteta with his masterclass in last Sunday’s 2-0 win at north London rivals Tottenham.

“Especially in the first half, I think he was incredible,” he said. “He’s really showing a different kind of presence.

“It’s the way he’s influencing the game, just the feeling, the way he moves. What he transmits on the pitch is different. It’s a big credit to him.”

Previously a low-key personality on the pitch, Odegaard has embraced the captaincy, growing into a more vocal and demonstrative presence.

Emphasising the point, Odegaard put Arsenal in control at Tottenham with a fine long-range goal late in the first half.

And, as Tottenham fans seethed, Odegaard showed his new-found confidence as he celebrated with a basketball style “jump-shot” celebration alongside teammate Bukayo Saka.

The seeds of Odegaard’s renaissance were planted months ago during in-depth talks with Arsenal’s coaching staff about his mental approach.

“It’s about how we play and my role in the team and my focus. I’ve worked on it a lot,” he said.

“I’ve talked a lot with the coaches about getting into the right areas of the field. It’s a lot about the mindset. It’s nice that hard work pays off.”

From the ashes of their collapse to a fifth-place finish last term, Odegaard and company are chasing Arsenal’s first title since 2004.

That would be a fairytale ending to an incredible season, a campaign that former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said could climax with Odegaard being crowned player of the year.

“Do you know, what I like about Odegaard is his journey. He was a child superstar at 16, bought by Real Madrid, everyone was saying this kid’s the next big thing,” Ferdinand told Vibe with Five.

“He’s had trials and tribulations. He might not be the guy he is now without that part of his history.

“I’d go as far as to say right now, he’s probably my player of the year.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Australian Open: ‘Mentally destroyed’ Nadal rues second round exit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Crashing out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open was not what many people would have predicted for Rafael Nadal, who actually is the defending champion. Permutations have been made, and it is clear Nadal will avoid Novak Djokovic till the final. Unfortunately, that epic final is not happening, at least not this […]
Sports

EPL: Brighton beat Man United, Leicester draw with Brentford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Erik ten Hag endured a nightmare first competitive game in charge of Manchester United as they lost at home to Brighton in their opening Premier League match of the season. New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez started for the hosts, with Cristiano Ronaldo – their top scorer last season – on the bench, […]
Sports

AFCON 2021 group stages wrap up on GOtv, DStv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football viewers are poised for extended action from the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon as SuperSport will televise matches from the third round of the tournament on GOtv and DStv. Round 3 completes the Group Stage of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 tournament, with the 12 matches across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica