EPL: Ings double helps Villa beat Brighton

Danny Ings scored twice as Aston Villa8 beat Brighton for their first Premier League away win of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister put the hosts ahead after just 49 seconds when he took the ball from Douglas Luiz, following a heavy pass from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, and slotted in, reports the BBC.

It was the fastest Brighton have ever scored in the Premier League.

But Ings levelled from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Lewis Dunk fouled John McGinn in the box.

Despite the game being relatively open, Villa were better in the final third and they continued to cause problems for Brighton.

Luiz made up for his earlier error when he played a part in his side’s 54th-minute winner. He challenged Mac Allister on the edge of the box before pushing the ball into the path of Ings who tucked away a calm finish at the near post.

Despite their bright start and having much of the possession in the game, Brighton did not do enough to trouble Villa keeper Martinez.

They drop to seventh place, while Villa go into the World Cup break sitting in 12th place, five points clear of the relegation spots.

RESULT

Brighton 1 – 2 Aston Villa

 

