EPL: Ings double seals Saints fightback against Palace

Danny Ings scored twice as Southampton fought back to beat Crystal Palace in an entertaining Premier League affair.

Ings, returning from a hamstring injury, steered a low effort into the bottom corner to level after Christian Benteke had driven in an early opener for the visitors.

And the hosts, who were thankful for goalkeeper Fraser Forster’s penalty save from Luka Milivojevic, had the better of a seesaw contest after the break.

Che Adams put them ahead with a neat close-range finish from Stuart Armstrong’s corner and Ings latched on to a pass from his strike partner to round off the scoring.

Saints’ first win in five games moves them up to 14th in the table, with Palace in 13th, a point above them.

Ings sparks Saints

With both teams having already secured their Premier League status for next season there was very little riding on this fixture other than pride. But it was far from a typical end-of-season affair.

Benteke’s early goal set the tone for that before Ings took over, pushing his England credentials for the Euros this summer with some superb finishing and excellent link play with Adams.

Had Ings – who has had a stop-start campaign with injuries and after testing positive for Covid-19 – been available throughout the season, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side may have entered the concluding weeks of the season with plenty still to play for.

Having been third in the table in mid-December, this was only Saints’ fourth top-flight victory since the turn of the year.

And their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester in April now appears the defining moment in a campaign that began promisingly but has petered out over recent weeks.

The combination of Ings and Adams, who has doubled his goal tally from last term with eight, does at least provide some encouragement for next term.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have won a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining, reports the BBC.

It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years.

Manager Guardiola, 50, has now won eight domestic trophies since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

City had the chance to wrap up the title themselves on Saturday, but suffered a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

However, Leicester completed the job for them with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It is City’s second trophy in a little over two weeks after they beat Tottenham to claim the Carabao Cup and they are also in their first Champions League final after beating Paris St-Germain in midweek.

Since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi Group in September 2008, City have won 12 cups and this is the third time they have clinched a league and EFL Cup double.

RESULTS

Southampton 3 – 1 Crystal Palace

Man United 1 – 2 Leicester

