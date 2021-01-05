Sports

EPL: Ings hails passionate Hasenhuettl for inspiring Southampton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Southampton striker Danny Ings believes manager Ralph Hasenhuettl’s passion for the game has rubbed off on the players and said the Austrian’s emotional reaction to Monday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool was great to see.
Hasenhuettl shed tears of joy and collapsed to his knees at the final whistle after an early Ings strike secured the Saints a shock win over the Premier League champions, reports Reuters.
“Yeah, he’s very passionate. I think it’s great for all of us lads to see because he brings that passion into our game,” Ings told Sky Sports.
“You can see in the last few minutes, we’re still trying to break forward, still trying to defend with our lives. You see the young lads coming on, sprinting back, trying to get into position. It’s not easy to do.
“The manager’s got us all working our socks off. It’s really paying off this season.”
Hasenhuettl said he was delighted with the team’s defensive display to secure three points against Juergen Klopp’s side.
“I’d never taken a point against Juergen so far. They’re so strong and you always believe something can happen. The way we defended was amazing, it was absolutely the perfect evening for us,” Hasenhuettl said.
“We’ve had a few other good wins but today nobody expected to win against such a team.”
Klopp said Hasenhuettl deserved the victory.
“If we would have more time we would probably be friends, but we live far away from each other. I respect a lot his work. It was a great setup tonight,” Klopp added.
“We have another chance, we will play Southampton again and we have to show them we can do better,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL congratulates Obaseki over re-election in Edo

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

The management of the Nigeria Women Football League has sent their warmest congratulations to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the just concluded 2020 Edo State gubernatorial polls.   Governor Obaseki won the keenly contested reelection bid on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party over his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the […]
Sports

Thiem beats Djokovic to reach London final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dominic Thiem fought past world number one Novak Djokovic to reach Sunday’s titledecider at the ATP Finals.   Djokovic saved five match points in a cagey affair but the Austrian regrouped after a poor second-set tie-break to 7-5 6-7 (10-12) 7-6 (7-5) in London.   The Serb led 4-0 in the deciding tie-break but Thiem, […]
Sports

How Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ quote went round the world

Posted on Author Reporter

  It became the most iconic sporting comment of all time but the English-speaking world very nearly did not get to hear Diego Maradona’s pithy reflection on his infamous goal in Argentina’s 2-1 defeat of England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Reuters sports correspondent Rex Gowar was in the bowels of Azteca Stadium […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica