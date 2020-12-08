Sports

EPL: Ings scores on return to send Southampton up to fifth

Danny Ings returned from injury to score the winner with a penalty as Southampton came back to edge an entertaining Premier League encounter at Brighton.
The result lifts Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side up to fifth in the top flight, while the Seagulls remain 16th.
Ings, back after a month out with a knee injury, converted from the spot after VAR penalised Solly March for a foul on Kyle Walker-Peters, reports the BBC.
Pascal Gross had opened the scoring for the hosts with a penalty after a handball from Saints captain James Ward-Prowse.
And while Brighton impressed they were punished for failing to add to their tally on the stroke of half-time.
Ward-Prowse’s pinpoint delivery from a corner on the right saw Jannik Vestergaard power a header into the top left corner to equalise.
Earlier Brighton had become the latest Premier League side to welcome back 2,000 supporters after a nine-month absence.
Brighton 1 – 0 Southampton

