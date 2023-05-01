Sports

EPL: Iwobi rescues point for Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leicester City and Everton had to settle for a draw in a chaotic match which leaves both in deep trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

The two clubs started the game in the bottom three but a point was enough to drag Leicester out of the drop zone on goal difference, while Everton stay 19th, two points from safety, reports the BBC.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring with just his second goal of the season from the penalty spot, picking himself up to convert after being bundled over by Timothy Castagne.

The lead lasted just seven minutes as the hosts equalised through Caglar Soyuncu, who rolled home a cool finish from Wout Faes’ knockdown.

And Leicester turned the game around after 33 minutes as the sprightly Jamie Vardy latched on to James Maddison’s through ball before rounding Jordan Pickford and stroking home.

The Toffees should have levelled before half-time but Calvert-Lewin contrived to miss an open goal from a couple of yards, before Leicester broke down the other end and Vardy struck the crossbar.

There was still time in a breathless first half for Pickford to save Maddison’s penalty, which was struck straight down the middle by the England midfielder.

It proved costly as the visitors drew level nine minutes after the restart when Alex Iwobi guided in a low finish, but neither side were able to find a winner.

Everton, meanwhile, will also be concerned by a serious-looking injury to captain Seamus Coleman, sustained in the opening period following a collision with Boubakary Soumare.

RESULT

Leicester 2 – 2 Everton

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okonkwo: Dallas Wings opportunity, boost for Olympics

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Forward, Amy Okonkwo has told NBBF Media that an opportunity to try out with Dallas Wings in the WNBA is a confidence booster for her as she eyes a spot in the D’Tigress squad heading to the 2020 Olympics Game. The 25 year old who played 18 games for Club Deportivo Zamarat in the Liga […]
Sports

Prestige Friendlies: Super Falcons arrive Kansas City for clash with USA

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya and Segun Bailey

Four Falconets make Waldrum’s list Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria are in the United States of America on a two-match tour with the United States Women’s National Team, with the first of the two matches taking place at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on Saturday, September 3. Both teams, already qualified […]
Sports

Mexico Friendly: Iwuala, Olawoyin, 23 others to resume camping in Abuja

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Super Eagles’ goalkeepers John Noble and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, as well as forward Anayo Iwuala top the list of 25 players invited to camp for next month’s international friendly match between Nigeria and Mexico at the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the State of California, United States of America. Three-time African champions, Nigeria will clash […]

Leave a Comment