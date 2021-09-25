Sports

EPL: Jesus gives Man City win at Chelsea, Fernandes misses penalty as Villa beat Utd

Gabriel Jesus’ deflected second-half effort gave a dominant Manchester City side a deserved victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

City enjoyed the vast majority of possession but failed to register a shot on target until Jesus found the bottom corner via Jorginho’s heel.

Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the second half, reports the BBC.

The win means Pep Guardiola has become the most successful manager in City’s history in terms of victories.

And Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in a pulsating match.

Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before the defender handled inside the box to present United with a lifeline.

However, Fernandes blazed over high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Having suffered an early Carabao Cup exit at home to West Ham, United have failed to win – or score – in their past two games before Villarreal’s Champions League visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday, in a repeat of the 2021 Europa League final which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost on penalties.

RESULTS
Chelsea 0 – 1 Man City

Man United 0 – 1 Aston Villa

