Sports

EPL: Jimenez scores first goal since injury as Wolves beat Saints

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since suffering a life-threatening fractured skull as Wolves won at Southampton.

The Mexico forward grabbed the only goal of the match when he collected a long ball forward, showed great skill to evade two home defenders and finished calmly past Alex McCarthy.

Southampton previously had chances to open the scoring but Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa denied Adam Armstrong, Valentino Livramento and Mohamed Elyounoussi, reports the BBC.

After Jimenez’s goal, his first for Wolves since October 2020, the Saints had a chance for an equaliser but Che Adams’ shot was saved and despite late home pressure, Wolves held on for the win.

Southampton remain without a Premier League victory this season and drop to 16th, while Wolves move above them up to 13th.

After Jimenez had scored, following a long ball from Sa and excellent work to evade defenders Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu, the delight was clear for the 30-year-old as he ran towards the Wolves fans, leaping high in the air and screaming in delight.

It has been a long road to recovery after he sustained a serious injury following an accidental clash of heads with David Luiz early on during Wolves’ Premier League game against Arsenal in November 2020.

Jimenez had received oxygen on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher and was taken to hospital, where he had emergency surgery for a major traumatic brain injury and skull fracture.

He has since revealed that it “was a miracle” to be back playing football again and returned to action in pre-season in July.

Jimenez, who now has to wear a protective headguard, had played every minute of Wolves’ previous five league matches, before he got the goal he desired an hour into their win at St Mary’s.

He had a chance to get his second in stoppage time, but was denied by McCarthy with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Southampton have now drawn four matches and lost twice and are one of only five sides without a Premier League win this season.

It took them more than half an hour to have a shot on target, but they ended the first half strongly with Nathan Redmond having a goal ruled out for offside.

With Sa equal to anything that came his way, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl brought on Shane Long for his first league involvement of the season after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, but the Republic of Ireland striker could not inspire an equaliser.

RESULT

Southampton 0 – 1 Wolves

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man City duo test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday. Two members of the club’s staff, whose identities have not been revealed, have also tested positive. Defender Walker and striker Jesus now look set to miss City’s Premier League matches against Newcastle, Everton and Chelsea, […]
Sports

Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season: Shooting Stars beat Lobi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Despite last minutes attack by the players of Lobi Stars, it was not enough to get a win as Shooting Stars won the game 1-0 to defend the Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season tournament they won last year. On their way to the final in 2019, the Oluyole Warriors defeated the Pride of Benue 5-1 in the […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: African qualifiers postponed again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CAF have confirmed the postponement of the opening group matches of Africa’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup. The group stage of the qualifiers were due to be played in June but FIFA has confirmed the campaign will now start in September. “Taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica