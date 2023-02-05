Sports

EPL: Johnson gives Forest win to add pressure on Marsch

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal as Nottingham Forest beat Leeds to move six points clear of the relegation places.

Forest were second best throughout the first half but led at the break thanks to Johnson’s thumping 14th-minute strike, reports the BBC.

After Leeds failed to clear a free-kick on the right, the ball bounced up for the Wales forward to rifle it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts were indebted to debutant goalkeeper Keylor Navas, on loan from Paris St-Germain, who made important first-half saves from Wilfried Gnonto, Luke Ayling and Luis Sinisterra, who put Leeds’ best chance of the game over the bar from six yards out.

Leeds’ threat all but vanished in the second period and Forest comfortably held on for a third victory in five Premier League games, moving up to the 13th in the table.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds have now gone seven league games without a win and stay 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Navas shows his class on Premier League debut

Of Forest’s 29 signings since the start of last summer, Navas – a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid – was perhaps the biggest name.

He quickly showed why he is so highly rated, racing off his line and getting down sharply to deny Sinisterra inside the first two minutes.

Forest struggled to getting going at all in the first half with ventures into the Leeds half few and far between and while the visitors by no means laid siege to Navas’ goal, the Costa Rican was there to make a number of crucial interventions when called upon.

Ayling and Gnonto had goalbound efforts repelled with the former also seeing his header back across goal clawed away by Navas ahead of the waiting Patrick Bamford.

RESULT

Forest 1 – 0 Leeds

 

