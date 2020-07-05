Sports

EPL: Jonjo Shelvey salvages point for Newcastle to deny West Ham

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Hammers draw with Burnley

As David Moyes saw his West Ham players inch a little further away from the Premier League’s cliff edge, Steve Bruce completed another satisfactory mini audition in front of a Saudi Arabian television audience.
The Saudi dominated consortium who hope to shortly be handed the keys to St James’ Park after completing a £300m takeover at Newcastle United must decide whether to retain Bruce as manager but on this entertaining evidence the answer must surely be affirmative. Any coach capable of bringing the best out of Allan Saint-Maximin – once again, a vibrant presence – should not be discarded lightly, reports The Guardian.
Moyes’s future in charge of West Ham is shrouded in similar uncertainty but the draw leaves his side 16th, still vulnerable to relegation but four points clear of the bottom three. If only Andriy Yarmolenko had been fit enough to start victory might have been within the visitors’ grasp yet even without his catalytic inspiration they twice failed to protect leads.

Jamaal Lascelles was touch and go to make Steve Bruce’s teamsheet after sustaining a nasty ankle injury last week but passed a late fitness test. By the fourth minute Newcastle’s captain and key central defender probably wished he had failed it.
And there are more glamorous role models than Burnley but Chris Wilder knows the value of an ability to chisel out points. The Sheffield United manager sees the Clarets as a great example of how to establish a club in the Premier League but his own resourcefulness may have halted Sean Dyche’s accidental European charge.
“It was never the aim of the season,” said the Burnley manager. “The aim was to stay in the Premier League.” But his side were heading for eighth place and set to leapfrog the Blades until Wilder shuffled his reduced pack to salvage a draw in this meeting of the depleted. “To get a result from a losing position is satisfying,” he said. “The spirit was there.”
It is a common denominator. Another is that adversity can provide an opportunity. Ben Osborn had to wait 11 months for his first league start for United but, with two-thirds of his usual midfield injured, Wilder belatedly turned to one of last summer’s signings against Spurs last week and here he helped fashion John Egan’s leveller. The other contributor was Billy Sharp, introduced as Wilder abandoned his 3-5-2 to adopt a midfield diamond. “Delighted for Ben,” said Wilder. “He drove the game forward for us.”

RESULTS
Burnley 1 – 1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2 – 2 West Ham
Liverpool v Aston Villa

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Arsenal beat Wolves to go seventh

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

B ukayo Saka celebrated signing a new long-term contract by helping Arsenal deliver a blow to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ hopes of Champions League football next season.     The 18-year-old, who delighted manager Mike Arteta by pledging his future to the club, demonstrated why he is so highly regarded by scoring his first Premier League goal […]
Sports

Cazorla tells Chukwueze to ignore comments from critics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Spanish midfielder Santiago Cazorla has advised Samuel Chukwueze to focus on his game and ignore comments about his lack of goals. Chukwueze has been criticized for not scoring enough goals despite making a high number of appearances for the Yellow Submarine side this season. However, the winger is making up for goal drought with assists, […]
Sports

Johsua, Pulev bout now Nov. – Promoter

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Eddie Hearn is confident that Anthony Joshua’s mandatory fight against Kubrat Pulev will take place in November in front of fans. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion was scheduled to fight the Bulgarian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, after a two-fight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: