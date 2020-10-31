EPL: Jota can’t stop scoring as Reds beat Hammers

*Wins for Man City, Chelsea

Substitute Diogo Jota scored for the third straight game as Liverpool came from behind to beat in-form West Ham and go top of the Premier League table.

In an intriguing encounter, the Hammers took an early lead through Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals’ smart finish which clipped the post on its way in after a poor headed clearance by Joe Gomez, reports the BBC.

That was the 15th goal Liverpool have conceded in seven games this season – as many as Chelsea let in all season on their way to the title in 2004-05.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were level shortly before half-time, Arthur Masuaku’s foul on Mohamed Salah allowing the Egypt forward to equalise from the penalty spot with Liverpool’s first attempt on target.

But the Reds, who gave a league debut to central defender Nathaniel Phillips in the absence of injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, found it tough going.

Jota, a £41m signing from Wolves in September, netted in the 85th minute after a smart pass by fellow substitute Xherdan Shaqiri – moments after Jota had a goal disallowed for a foul.

Liverpool equalled a club record 63 league games unbeaten at Anfield set by Bob Paisley’s all-conquering side between February 1978 and December 1981.

And Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he is “really excited” by Hakim Ziyech after the new arrival grabbed a goal and an assist in a comfortable victory over winless Burnley at Turf Moor.

Making his first league start for the Blues, Ziyech wrong-footed Burnley keeper Nick Pope, expertly dispatching Tammy Abraham’s lay-off in the 26th minute to net his first Premier League goal.

Defender Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, rising highest to head home a Mason Mount corner.

And Morocco international Ziyech then turned provider seven minutes later, sliding through Timo Werner who side-footed an effort beyond the onrushing Pope.

“I’m really impressed and really excited. I could see his personality and work-rate off the ball,” Lampard said.

“That bit of quality gives us something different.”

Chelsea rise to fourth while Burnley remain 18th in the table, with Ashley Barnes missing one of the Clarets’ few chances when through on goal in the opening minutes.

In the first game of the evening, Kyle Walker marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester City with a goal against his former club as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Sheffield United.

The right-back, who came through the ranks at the Blades, struck midway through the first half with a superb long-range strike.

It was a deserved goal for a Manchester City side who dominated the first half, and they could have added another but for an excellent save by Aaron Ramsdale from Ferran Torres’ header.

Ramsdale did well again in the second half when he dived at full stretch to keep out a Riyad Mahrez free-kick.

But from then on the visitors struggled to find a second goal that would kill the game off and United should have capitalised when substitute John Lundstram fired just over from Sander Berge’s cross.

RESULTS

Sheff Utd 0 – 1 Man City

Burnley 0 – 3 Chelsea

Liverpool 2 – 1 West Ham

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...