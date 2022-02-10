Sports

EPL: Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Diogo Jota’s double kept Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Leicester, while Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at Wolves gave the Gunners the advantage in the race for the top four.

Liverpool still trail Manchester City at the top of the table by nine points, but have a game in hand on the champions to come and were impressive in securing a fifth consecutive win.

With Mohamed Salah left on the bench from the start after his exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations and Sadio Mane still celebrating his success with Senegal, Jota took centre stage to continue his excellent season.

The Portuguese produced two predatory finishes as he smashed home a loose ball from close range to open the scoring in the first half before firing into the far corner three minutes from time to take his tally for the campaign to 17 goals.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers returned to Anfield under pressure to turn around the Foxes’ floundering season after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Rodgers made a statement with his team selection with a number of first-team regulars left out, including Youri Tielemans, who had captained Leicester at the weekend.

In the absence of Salah and Mane, Jurgen Klopp handed a first Liverpool start to January signing Luis Diaz.

Salah’s missed penalty in a 1-0 defeat to a depleted Leicester on December 28 played a major part in allowing City to pull clear at the top of the table as Liverpool took two points from three games over the festive period.

Diaz’s direct running caught the eye, but the Reds were struggling for the breakthrough until Leicester’s weakness from set pieces was exposed for the opener.

Virgil Van Dijk shrugged off the attention of Wilfried Ndidi and after his header was parried by Kasper Schmeichel, Jota was in the right place to smash home.

Klopp introduced Salah to a huge reception on the hour mark and the Egyptian should have made the points safe when he raced clean through on goal only to be denied by Schmeichel spreading himself to block.

Salah then hit the bar with a stunning strike from a narrow angle before Diaz stung the palms of Schmeichel again.

The Dane even got a hand to Jota’s powerful effort, but could not keep it out as Liverpool’s dominance finally told with a second goal.

Arsenal moved into pole position to claim the fourth place in next season’s Champions League as they closed to within a point of fourth-placed West Ham with two games in hand to come.

The Gunners had fortune on their side in a game dominated by controversial calls.

Referee Michael Oliver saw no infringement when Alexandre Lacazette’s boot collided with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and Gabriel gratefully tapped into an unguarded net.

For the fourth time in six games Arsenal ended with 10 men as Gabriel Martinelli was shown two yellow cards at the same time by Oliver for trying to prevent Wolves taking a throw in then bundling over Chiquinho.

Granit Xhaka’s own goal from the resulting free-kick was ruled out for offside against Raul Jimenez and Wolves failed to make the extra man count in the final 20 minutes to deal a blow to their own ambitions of a top-four finish.

RESULTS

Liverpool 2 – 0 Leicester

Wolves 0 – 1 Arsenal

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Chelsea identify Lille keeper as Kepa’s replacement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chelsea have reportedly identified Lille goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s replacement at the club, Sky Sport reports. Maignan, 25, is seen as a credible candidate to challenge Kepa at Stamford Bridge. Kepa’s future at Chelsea is uncertain after the Blues boss, Frank Lampard, dropped him for their Premier League final day tie against Wolves last month. […]
Sports

Super Falcons aim for victory against Portugal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are ready to put behind them the loss to Jamaica and determined to earn victory against Portugal on Sunday in the second of their three-match programme in the Summer Series tournament taking place in the United States of America.   Missing several key players who were held back by either delayed issuance […]
Sports

Eunisell renews Rivers Utd sponsorship, looks to change game’s dynamic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eunisell, Nigeria’s largest independent chemicals and oil & gas production Solutions Company, has renewed its 2020/2021 season sponsorship with Port Harcourt’s Rivers United. Eunisell is the longest standing front-of-shirt sponsor in Nigeria’s professional football league. The renewal comes following Rivers United’s impressive start to the season in which the club has won its opening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica