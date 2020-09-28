EPL: Jota’s first Liverpool goal seals fightback win over Arsenal

…as Clinical Aston Villa thrash abject Fulham

Liverpool’s new £45m signing Diogo Jota grabbed a home debut goal as the champions demonstrated their determination to retain an iron grip on their Premier League crown by coming from behind to record an impressive victory against Arsenal at Anfield.

Arsenal, who had won their opening two Premier League games, went ahead after 25 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette took advantage of Andy Robertson’s error to bundle a close-range finish past Alisson but ended well beaten.

Liverpool, who maintained their 100% start to the season and moved second behind Leicester City, responded instantly as man-of-the-match Sadio Mane pounced two minutes later after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only push out Mohamed Salah’s shot.

And Liverpool went ahead before half-time when Robertson atoned for his earlier error by getting on the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to beat Leno.

Liverpool were far superior but Arsenal will rue a great chance missed by Lacazette, who shot tamely at Alisson when he was clean through with the score 2-1 and their night was complete when Jota, making his Anfield bow following his move from Wolves, shot low past Leno from the edge of the area.

Earlier, Aston Villa cruised to a comfortable Premier League win as they took advantage of another horrific defensive performance by Fulham.

Villa are now unbeaten in eight games, including six wins, stretching back to last season, reports the BBC.

Jack Grealish put them ahead with a shot on the bounce after John McGinn’s clipped ball over the top caught Fulham out.

Conor Hourihane doubled their lead when McGinn laid the ball into his path.

And Tyrone Mings wrapped the game up early in the second half when he snuck in behind a high Cottagers line to stab home Hourihane’s free-kick – Villa’s third shot on target of the game.

That means Fulham have conceded 10 goals in their opening three games, which would have been a joint record in Premier League history – if West Brom had not conceded 11 this season.

Fulham had a Bobby Decordova-Reid goal disallowed after a video assistant referee review for a foul, but that was one of their few clear chances at goal.

RESULTS

Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal

Fulham 0 – 3 Aston Villa

