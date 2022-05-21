EPL: Joy for City, Liverpool, heartache for Man United

In a little over 24 hours the curtains will fall on one of the most topsy-turvy and nail biting English Premier League seasons in living memory with the winner of one of the world’s most watched football competitions not known until the final whistle tomorrow. The two protagonists, Manchester City and Liverpool, have treated the world to some of the most enthralling and breadth taking football ever seen as they went toe-to-toe in their quest to lift the diadem which only launched 30 years ago when the Premier League replaced the old Division One.

While as a former sports editor I understand the unpredictable nature of football, which former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter dubbed ‘the beautiful game’, barring the mother of all upsets, the team from the blue half of Manchester should be able to fend off the spirited challenge from Liverpool to retain their crown. As things stand going into the final game of the 38-match season, City is just a point ahead of their rivals from Anfield and will end the marathon season in first place should they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad, which would make a win for the Reds over Wolves irrelevant.

But then in another twist to the plot, the visiting side is handled by a former Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, who will clearly not be showing up at the Etihad to roll over and meekly allow the home side to trample over his team without them putting up a fight. Besides we have already seen how a supposed underdog can often upset the apple cart as was the case last weekend when West Ham, against all odds, almost torpedoed City’s championship dreams in a thrilling game which finally ended 2-2 after City bounced back from two goals down. Had the Citizens left the London Stadium without any points then they would have handed over the final day initiative to Liverpool But like true champions they showed true grit in not giving up the fight and were able to stay on course for a fifth title courtesy of some luck (the Vladimir Coufal own goal) and a Jack Grealish strike ensured that Manchester City came back from two goals down for the first time under Pep Guardiola to earn a crucial point.

In Guardiola and Klopp the Premier League has two of the most outstanding coaches ever seen and who have elevated the game to heights never seen before and which has left most of the other miles behind trying to play catch up. Even third placed Chelsea is 18 and 19 points behind these outstanding teams. Fifty-four-year-old Jürgen Norbert Klopp was the first to arrive in the Premier League when he decided to end his long stay with Borussia Dortmund to take charge of the Anfield side in October 2015.

A former striker, the Stuttgart, Germany-born manager guided Dortmund to the Bundesliga title in 2010–11, before winning the club’s first-ever domestic double during a record-breaking season. Klopp also guided Dortmund to a runner-up finish in the 2012–13 UEFA Champions League. Since taking charge of Liverpool, he has guided the club to successive UEFA Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter to secure his first – and Liverpool’s sixth – title in the competition. Klopp’s side finished second in the 2018–19 Premier League, registering 97 points; the then third-highest total in the history of the English top division, and the most by a team without winning the title. The following season, Klopp won the UEFA Super Cup and Liverpool’s first FIFA Club World Cup, before delivering Liverpool’s first Premier League title, amassing a club record 99 points and breaking a number of top-flight records. These achievements won him back-to-back FIFA Coach of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020.

The former Mainz 05 player is also on the cusp of history should he be able to upstage City tomorrow and then go on to beat Real Madrid in next weekend’s Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris. Having already won the League and FA Cup this would mean that Klopp would have become the first manager in top flight football to win all the major trophies available in one season. Josep “Pep” Guardiola Sala, who is three years younger than his Liverpool counterpart, took charge of the Citizens in 2016 but endured a frustrating first season failing to win a trophy – the first time this had occurred in his managerial career. Amid foul cries of being labelled “a fraud, a fraudiola”, he stated that the coaching role at City “might be his last team” as manager and stated not winning a trophy, of the four available to City, constituted a “failure”.

However, he articulated his desire to improve the following season And he made good his promise, guiding them to a Premier League title in his second campaign in charge, breaking numerous domestic records as the team became the first to attain 100 league points.

He won a second consecutive Premier League and EFL Cup the following season, as well as the FA Cup, becoming the first manager to win the domestic treble in English men’s football. Guardiola won his third Premier League title in 2021, as well as guiding City to their first Champions League final where they lost to Chelsea. But while City, Liverpool and to a lesser extent Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs (qualification for the Champions League) and Newcastle (from relegation to mid table finish) fans can still take some positives out of the ending season, the same cannot be said of Manchester United fans who have endured a very torrid campaign and cannot wait for the season to end. For the once dominant team, which won the first ever Premier League title and then went on to add 12 more, it is unbelievable how the mighty club has fallen in such a short time.

Just 12 months ago the Red Devils finished second behind City and with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho it was felt that they would mount a serious title challenge this season. Sadly the reverse has been the case with the club churning out terrible performances which failed to improve despite the sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær last November and his replacement with interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Now all eyes will be on Erik ten Hag with millions of United fans praying that the 52-year-old Dutchman will be able to stem the rot and return the once proud team back on the path to glory again challenging for titles and not languishing in mid table mediocrity. However, fans of Burnley and Leeds will be on tenterhooks going into the final day, as one of them will be joining already relegated Watford and Norwich in the Championship next season at the end of the final day tomorrow. But for millions of fans their biggest headache will be a pleasant one – what will occupy them weekly till the new season kicks off on August 6!

