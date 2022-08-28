EPL: Kane double sinks Forest as W’Ham secure first victory

*Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin’s late strike denies Wolves three points

Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham fought off a gritty Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground to remain unbeaten.

Forest were positive throughout and began on the front foot but Kane punished them with a clinical finish on the break within five minutes, reports the BBC.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson later denied Kane from the spot and made several more important saves.

Kane confirmed victory for Spurs late on, heading in from close range.

Antonio Conte’s side were made to work for their victory as Forest, pushed on by a noisy and optimistic home crowd, kept themselves in the game for large periods.

Summer signing Morgan Gibbs-White – on his first start for Forest – and forward Brennan Johnson were particularly lively for the hosts but Tottenham had numerous opportunities to extend their lead.

Son Heung-min came close either side of the break, Kane had efforts well blocked by Forest defender Joe Worrall, and Dejan Kulusevski curled a good strike wide of the post in the second half.

Henderson’s save to deny Kane from the spot – after Steve Cook handballed it on the line – was quickly followed by a huge chance for Forest’s Neco Williams but he could not find the target.

Forest continued to push for an equaliser but Kane dealt the ultimate blow when he headed in substitute Richarlison’s cross.

The points deservedly went to Spurs but it was an entertaining fixture with plenty of positives for newly-promoted Forest.

In one of the early games, Allan Saint-Maximin volleyed in a brilliant 90th-minute equaliser as Newcastle extended their unbeaten start to four matches and kept winless Wolves in the bottom three.

Wolves thought they were going to claim their first win of the season thanks to skipper Ruben Neves’ excellent first-half strike.

But Saint-Maximin had other ideas.

When Hwang Hee-chan sent his mis-timed clearance into the air, the Frenchman waited on the edge of the area before delivering the sweetest finish that gave Wolves keeper Jose Sa no chance.

In a pulsating finish, the visitors twice came close to snatching victory. First Saint-Maximin brought a fine save from Sa with a powerful shot, then substitute Elliot Anderson hit the bar with a far post header after Raul Jimenez had flicked a cross into the youngster’s path.

And West Ham earned their first win of the season as Pablo Fornals’ deflected second-half strike gave them victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Villa had a first-half goal disallowed with Lucas Digne’s corner having gone out of play before Ezri Konsa tapped the ball home.

West Ham improved in the second half and could have opened the scoring when Jarrod Bowen broke away on the counter, but the winger was denied by a well-timed Digne tackle.

But 16 minutes from time, Fornals’ shot struck Konsa and looped over Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and proved enough to kick-start the Hammers’ season.

The win lifts West Ham off the foot of the table, level on points with Villa.

RESULTS

Aston Villa 0 – 1 West Ham

Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle

Nottm Forest 0 – 2 Tottenham

