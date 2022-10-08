Sports

EPL: Kane goal gives Spurs win over Brighton

Harry Kane scored his eighth goal of the season as Tottenham won at Brighton to strengthen their place in the top three of the Premier League.

The England striker’s stooping first-half header was enough to secure a victory that keeps Spurs third and three points behind leaders Manchester City, reports the BBC.

Brighton, who could have moved level on points with the visitors with a win, started slowly but grew into the game and had chances to equalise before the break.

Lewis Dunk sent a header just over the bar before Solly March hit a low effort just wide of goal as half-time approached.

But in the second half both sides struggled to break each other down, although Kane should have put the game out of sight when he turned his marker but dragged his shot wide, while Danny Welbeck swept a good chance off target for the hosts.

A late injury to Kane took some of the shine off the win as the England striker went off after getting caught on the back of his foot, but he was able to walk off the pitch and confirmed after the game that it was “just a knock”.

The win means Tottenham have 20 points from nine games, while Brighton are sixth on 14 points.

RESULTS

• Brighton 0 – 1 Tottenham

 

