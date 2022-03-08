Sports

EPL: Kane grabs double as Tottenham thrash Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Everton’s Premier League relegation fears deepened considerably as they collapsed to a 5-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur with Harry Kane scoring twice for the rampant hosts on Monday.

Michael Keane’s calamitous own goal began the rout in the 14th minute and Son Heung-min made it 2-0 before Kane slotted home his first of the evening to make it 3-0.

Halftime substitute Sergio Reguilon made it 4-0 with his first touch of the game and Kane’s sumptuous volley completed a thoroughly miserable trip to the capital for Everton.

Tottenham have now scored nine goals without reply in their last two league games and are level on 45 points with sixth placed West Ham United having played two games less.

Everton’s seventh loss in eight league games left them one place and one point above the bottom three and manager Frank Lampard faces a big task to ensure top-flight survival.

While Tottenham played fluently in their biggest home league win since 2019, Everton were woeful. Tottenham fans enjoyed taunting former Chelsea great Lampard who took charge at the end of January in the wake of Rafa Benitez’s sacking.

Disorganised in defence, lacking bite in midfield and non-existent up front where they did not even manage an attempt on target, they made life easy for Tottenham who are now only three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, albeit having played a game more.

Everton actually started the game confidently but when Keane, under pressure from Kane, volleyed Ryan Sessegnon’s cross past Jordan Pickford they disintegrated.

Three minutes later Kane found Dejan Kulusevski who in turn released Son who netted with a shot Pickford might have saved.

Son wasted another glorious chance soon after before Matt Doherty’s perfectly weighted through ball sent Kane clear on goal and the England skipper was never going to miss.

If Lampard had harsh words at halftime it had no effect on his players who switched off immediately after the interval as Kulusevski slid a ball across the area for Reguilon to slot in.

Kane’s second, in the 55th minute, was the pick of the bunch and took him to sixth on the al-time Premier League scoring list above Thierry Henry with 176 goals.

Watching Doherty’s lofted diagonal ball like a hawk, he let the ball drop over his shoulder before volleying home past his England team mate Pickford who endured a miserable birthday.

“The top four has to be our ambition. We are not the finished article yet but the manager has had time to settle in and physically, I think we are in a really good position,” he said.

“We are in there and in the mix and we have to feel that pressure if we want to be a top team.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

AFCON: Egypt defeat Cameroon on penalties to reach final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egypt defeated Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal match at the Stade Omnisport Paul Biya in Yaounde on Thursday night. The victory saw the Pharaohs progress to the final where they will face Senegal on Sunday, while the Indomitable Lions are set to […]
Sports

FG: Clubs must have N200m to participate in Nigerian league

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has said football clubs must amongst other new conditions, have a minimum of N200 million in its account before they would be allowed to participate in the League. Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, who made the disclosure at the official unveiling of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics also […]
Sports

EPL: Deflected Jimenez strike earns Wolves win at Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter

…as West Brom/Burnley play first goalless draw Raul Jimenez scored with a deflected shot as Wolves hit Leeds with a sucker-punch to earn victory at Elland Road. The promoted side dominated possession in the first half, had nine efforts on goal and had a Patrick Bamford headed effort ruled out for offside. Wolves only managed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica