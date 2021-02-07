Sports

EPL: Kane returns to inspire Spurs win against West Brom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have featured on a Premier League scoresheet together this season on six occasions
Harry Kane made a surprisingly speedy return from injury to solve Tottenham’s scoring struggles and pile more misery on West Bromwich Albion, reports the BBC.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had suggested the England captain’s ankle issues would sideline him until next week but Kane came back ahead of schedule to help end Tottenham’s three-game losing streak in the Premier League.
Tottenham had failed to score in both matches Kane had missed but he took Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s through ball into his stride to slot home and break stubborn Albion’s rearguard resistance early in the second half.
It was Kane’s 13th Premier League goal of the season, taking him ahead of strike partner Son Heung-min for all of four minutes until the South Korea striker sealed Spurs’ victory with an emphatic finish from Lucas Moura’s pass.
Victory moved Spurs up two places to seventh, four points off the Champions League places, although that position and gap could change later on Sunday with Chelsea and Liverpool in action.
West Brom remain 19th and 11 points behind 17th-placed Burnley despite an improved defensive display.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Obagoal joins Shanghai, replaces Ighalo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria forward, Obafemi Martins, has teamed up with Chinese top club, Shanghai Shenhua, as a replacement for Odion Ighalo, who is currently on loan at Manchester United. The former inter Milan star returned to the Chinese Super League side for a second stint after playing for them between 2016 and 2018. With Ighalo’s loan deal […]
Sports

COVID-19: German team loses 37-0 due to social distancing

Posted on Author Reporter

  A German football team lost 37-0 to their local rivals after fielding only seven players who socially distanced throughout the match. Ripdorf fielded the minimum number of players on Sunday because their opponents SV Holdenstedt II came into contact in a previous game with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Their team tested negative […]
Sports

Iwobi rated Africa’s best dribbler in EPL, sixth overall

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Versatile Everton winger Alex Iwobi has been included in the top ten best dribble success rate in the English Premier League for players who have attempted at least 25 dribbles, according to celebrated football statistics website Whoscored. The Nigeria international has been successful in 73.1 percent of his dribbles to place sixth on the list […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica