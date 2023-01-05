EPL: Kane scores brace as Spurs hammer Palace, Awoniyi’s strike compounds Saints’ woes

Harry Kane scored two of Tottenham’s four second-half goals after they eventually cruised to a Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Kane’s towering close-range header from Ivan Perisic’s cross was the first time Spurs had led 1-0 in a game since October 15. They had conceded the first goal in all 10 games in between, reports the BBC.

He then drilled a low second into the bottom corner from Bryan Gil’s pass.

The England captain has now scored 264 goals for Spurs, only two behind Jimmy Greaves’ club record.

Kane, making his 300th Premier League appearance, had a hand in their next two goals too. First he found Son Heung-min, who picked out Matt Doherty to slot home.

And then he set Son away with a long ball forward with the South Korean smashing home, via a deflection, to end a 12-game scoreless run for club and country.

A satisfying score in the end after a very sloppy first half.

Had Palace taken one of their chances before the break, with Hugo Lloris denying Jordan Ayew well, it could have been so different.

At Elland Road, West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road.

The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.

Teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto had put the hosts ahead when he thrashed the ball home after 27 minutes, only for Lucas Paqueta to level with a well-taken penalty after VAR had intervened following Pascal Struijk’s foul on Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham, though, could not keep control of a spiky contest after Gianluca Scamacca punished Brenden Aaronson’s wayward pass with a first-time shot from 25 yards just 45 seconds into the second half.

And with 20 minutes left, Rodrigo stepped inside off a Jack Harrison pass and beat Lukasz Fabianski with a low shot for his 10th goal of the season.

And substitute Danny Ings’ late equaliser earned Aston Villa a point and denied Wolves an important Premier League victory in their West Midlands derby at Villa Park.

Ings cancelled out Daniel Podence’s delightful first-half strike as he lifted the ball past Jose Sa after his run behind the defence was picked out by Tyrone Mings’ superb pass.

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Nathan Jones said the “blame lies solely with me” as bottom-of-the-table Saints lost to Nottingham Forest for their sixth successive Premier League defeat.

Forest recorded their first away league win of the season and moved out of the relegation zone, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal at St Mary’s.

In the 27th minute, Lyanco carelessly lost possession on the halfway line with Brennan Johnson capitalising and racing clear before he pulled it back for Awoniyi, who buried the chance – only Forest’s second away league goal of 2022-23.

The Saints failed to have a shot on target and are yet to pick up a single point from four matches since Jones replaced the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl in November.

RESULTS

• Southampton 0 – 1 Nottm Forest

• Leeds 2 – 2 West Ham

• Aston Villa 1 – 1 Wolves

• Crystal Palace 0 – 4 Tottenham

