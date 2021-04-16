Sports

EPL: Kane suffers injury after scoring twice to earn point for Spurs

Harry Kane suffered a late injury after scoring twice to rescue a point for Tottenham against Everton at Goodison Park.
Nine days before the Carabao Cup final and 58 days before England’s European Championships opener, Kane limped off in stoppage time with an apparent ankle injury, reports the BBC.
The striker seemed to land awkwardly after jumping for a header when defending a corner late on.
He had earlier been at his clinical best, capitalising on two mistakes in the Everton defence to put Spurs ahead in the first half and grab a second-half equaliser.
In between Kane’s strikes Gylfi Sigurdsson levelled from the penalty spot and gave Everton the lead by finishing off a fine team goal.
Everton pushed hardest for a winner and had the best chance to win it but Joshua King’s effort was saved by Hugo Lloris and Richarlison fired the rebound over from 12 yards.
Realistically, a draw suited neither side with Tottenham staying seventh, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham and Everton a point and a place worse off.
RESULT
Everton 2 – 2 Spurs

