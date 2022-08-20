EPL: Kane’s 250th Tottenham goal takes them top

Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham as they moved top of the Premier League with a hard-fought win over Wolves.

The England forward reacted sharply to head in Ivan Perisic’s flick on from a corner to give Spurs their reward for their second-half dominance, reports the BBC.

Kane’s effort also saw the hosts become the fifth team to score 1,000 goals at home since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

The goal had been coming with both the 29-year-old and his strike partner Son Heung-min hitting the woodwork as Spurs poured forward to break the deadlock.

The intensity of their football was in complete contrast to the first period, when a Wolves team containing seven Portuguese players – the joint-most from a single foreign nation in a starting XI in the competition – were in the ascendancy.

Bruno Lage’s side restricted the hosts to just one 45th-minute effort and were unfortunate to see record signing Matheus Nunes nod Ruben Neves’ probing pass inches wide of the Spurs goal.

However, despite the promise of Nunes’ display and the neat and tidy football which saw them develop several good openings, Wolves lacked a spark in the final third as their winless top-flight run reached 10 matches.

RESULT

Tottenham 1 – 0 Wolves

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...