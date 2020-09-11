EPL, La Liga back on DStv, GOtv weekend

English Premier League and La Liga are back and DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the first round of action from 11-14 September 2020. Just a month and a half after the 2019-20 season wrapped up in late July, England’s topflight clubs are back in action and set for another marathon campaign which is set to squeeze a full season into a schedule which is a full month shorter than usual. The action gets underway early on Saturday afternoon with newly promoted Fulham welcoming London rivals, Arsenal to Craven Cottage. This is airing live on SuperSport Premier League at 12:30pm.

The Gunners ended 2019-20 on a high by winning the FA Cup, and began 2020-21 in a similar vein, defeating Liverpool on penalties to claim the Community Shield title. Meanwhile, Champions Liverpool, will be in action in a potential thriller in the late game on Saturday when they welcome newly-promoted Leeds United back to the Premier League, with the Whites set to play a top-flight match for the first time in more than 16 years.

This will air live on SuperSport Premier League at 5:30pm. Premier League matches, Crystal Palace vs Southampton will also air live on SuperSport Premier League at 3pm on Saturday, while West Ham United vs Newcastle United will air at 3pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football.

Like this: Like Loading...