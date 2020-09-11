Sports

EPL, La Liga back on DStv, GOtv weekend

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

English Premier League and La Liga are back and DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the first round of action from 11-14 September 2020. Just a month and a half after the 2019-20 season wrapped up in late July, England’s topflight clubs are back in action and set for another marathon campaign which is set to squeeze a full season into a schedule which is a full month shorter than usual. The action gets underway early on Saturday afternoon with newly promoted Fulham welcoming London rivals, Arsenal to Craven Cottage. This is airing live on SuperSport Premier League at 12:30pm.

The Gunners ended 2019-20 on a high by winning the FA Cup, and began 2020-21 in a similar vein, defeating Liverpool on penalties to claim the Community Shield title. Meanwhile, Champions Liverpool, will be in action in a potential thriller in the late game on Saturday when they welcome newly-promoted Leeds United back to the Premier League, with the Whites set to play a top-flight match for the first time in more than 16 years.

This will air live on SuperSport Premier League at 5:30pm. Premier League matches, Crystal Palace vs Southampton will also air live on SuperSport Premier League at 3pm on Saturday, while West Ham United vs Newcastle United will air at 3pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Djokovic confirms US Open attendance

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number one Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will play at the US Open, which starts on August 31, in New York. Defending champion Rafael Nadal has already decided not to enter because of concerns about COVID-19, while five-time winner Roger Federer is recovering from knee surgery, reports the BBC. In June, Djokovic called the US […]
Sports

Former agent drags Osimhen, Lille to court over Napoli move

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…demands 5m Euros for job The last has not been heard of the controversy surrounding Victor Osimhen’s move to Serie A giants Napoli as his erstwhile agent Jean-Gérard Benoit Czajka has said he will head for court after he was sacked before the deal was concluded. Czajka claimed he had been the player’s agent since […]
Sports

Serie A: 10-man Bologna hit back to stun Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 10 men of Bologna staged a stunning comeback to deny Inter Milan the chance to move within a point of second-placed Lazio in Serie A. Musa Barrow struck the winner from inside the box late on, just six minutes after Musa Juwara equalised. Romelu Lukaku had opened the scoring when he tapped in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: