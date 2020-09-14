Sports

EPL: Lampard fires back at Klopp over Blues’ summer spending spree

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has hit back at his Liverpool counterpart, who criticized his side’s £200 million spending so far this summer.
Lampard, speaking ahead of the Blues’ trip to Brighton for their Premier League opener, insisted they have only done what Liverpool started.
Klopp, who has only brought in £11.75m left-back Kostas Tsimikas to his title-winning side, claimed some clubs were owned by oligarchs and countries.
But in response, Lampard said: “You can go through the Liverpool players — Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Salah.
“Incredible players that came at a very high price. Liverpool have done it over a period of time.
“What we have done is come off the back of a ban and probably try to address the situation to help improve us.”

