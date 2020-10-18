Sports

EPL: Late Barkley winner against Leicester sends Villa second

Ross Barkley drilled in an injury-time strike to maintain Aston Villa’s 100% start to the season as they edged to victory at Leicester.
The game looked set to be the first goalless match of the campaign, but on-loan Chelsea midfielder Barkley finished incisively into the bottom corner to give Villa all three points and send them second in the Premier League, reports the BBC.
Villa have won their opening four top-flight games for the first time in 90 years.
It had been a drab Sunday night encounter until Barkley’s 91st-minute effort, with neither goalkeeper called on to make difficult saves.
Douglas Luiz had curled a 25-yard shot straight at Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel, while Villa’s Emiliano Martinez kept out Youri Tielemans’ deflected long-range strike.
Dean Smith’s Villa are just one point behind leaders Everton with a game in hand, while Leicester remain fourth.
RESULTS
Leicester 0 – 1 Aston Villa
Spurs 3 – 2 West Ham
Palace 1 – 1 Brighton
Sheff Utd 1 – 1 Fulham

