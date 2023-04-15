EPL: Late Cherries winner at Spurs, Brighton beat Chelsea

*Eze brace sinks Saints

Dango Ouattara scored an injury-time winner as Bournemouth boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a stunning victory at Tottenham.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before Uruguay left-back Matias Vine marked his first top-flight start with a deserved equaliser for Bournemouth, reports the BBC.

The Cherries looked set to clinch all three points after Dominic Solanke put them in front early in the second half, only for Arnaut Danjuma to come off the bench and equalise against his former club on 88 minutes.

Fellow Spurs substitute Richarlison then sent a free header wide deep into stoppage time and, moments later, Bournemouth went up the other end and substitute Ouattara netted the winner.

At Stamford Bridge, teenager Julio Enciso scored a stunning winner as Brighton came from behind to beat Chelsea in the Premier League in Frank Lampard’s first home match since being reappointed Blues manager.

Paraguayan forward Enciso, 19, blasted into the top corner from 35 yards to help Brighton continue their European qualification push.

Substitute Danny Welbeck had levelled at Stamford Bridge after Conor Gallagher’s deflected strike gave Chelsea a fortunate lead.

Brighton remain seventh in the table and Chelsea 11th.

And Eberechi Eze struck twice as Crystal Palace won their third consecutive game and left wasteful Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Eze was the catalyst for Palace as he scored from a rebound after Jordan Ayew’s strike was palmed into his path by home keeper Gavin Bazunu.

His second goal saw him turn away from his defender and arrow a precise finish into the bottom corner.

Southampton were lively in the first half, with Kamaldeen Sulemana heading over, but were unable to make their chances count.

At Goodison Park, Everton’s hopes of Premier League survival suffered a blow as they were beaten by Fulham.

Harrison Reed put the visitors ahead midway through the first half with a composed finish after Harry Wilson’s curling shot had come back off the post.

The home side responded well though, levelling through Dwight McNeil’s low drive 13 minutes later and ending the half in the ascendancy.

Sean Dyche’s team began the second half quickly, too, but Fulham went ahead against the run of play on 51 minutes as Willian picked out Wilson with a lovely cushioned pass and the former Liverpool winger confidently found the corner.

Stunned by the goal, Everton lost their way and Daniel James extended Fulham’s lead after 68 minutes, racing onto Kenny Tete’s long ball and slotting past Jordan Pickford in the home goal.

And Diego Costa’s first goal for Wolves helped secure an important win over Brentford in the Premier League at Molineux.

The former Chelsea striker opened the scoring before Hwang Hee-chan doubled the lead.

Wolves are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Brentford have lost three successive league games, with their European hopes fading fast.

RESULTS

• Chelsea 1 – 2 Brighton

• Everton 1 – 3 Fulham

• Southampton 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

• Tottenham 2 – 3 Bournemouth

• Wolves 2 – 0 Brentford